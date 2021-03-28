More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Ancient Stone Bridges in Heredia Could Become Historical-Architectural Heritage of the Country

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Ancient Stone Bridges in Heredia Could Become Historical-Architectural Heritage of the Country

    The Center for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage began a series of studies to determine whether three bridges...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    New Tico Film Will Make You Reflect on the Value of Moments With Loved Ones

    As of April 15th, the main cinemas of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) will have the Costa Rican film...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica and Panama are Preferred Paradises for Enjoying Retirement

    Panama and Costa Rica occupied the first two positions as the best havens to retire in ‘The World’s Top...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Center for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage began a series of studies to determine whether three bridges with stone arches, located in Santo Domingo de Heredia, can be declared historical-architectural heritage of the country.

    The inspection was a pending task due to the difficulty of access; However, with the support of the General Fire Department, the institution’s architect, Marcia Briceño, managed to descend vertically to the bases of the structures, supported by a harness and hanging from ropes.

    “This type of collaboration between institutions is extremely important to overcome the limitations of existing resources, as in this case, the lack of resources as specific as the safety equipment for the vertical descent,” explained Diego Meléndez, director of the Center.

    He added that this type of process requires taking photographs, recording the construction technique used and other details that would not have been possible without the equipment provided by Firefighters.

    Declaration carries several criteria

    The technical study is the first step in the declaration process, which in the case of the two bridges located over the Tibás River and one over the Bermúdez River, will be in charge of the historian Sonia Gómez and the architect Briceño. Both professionals must determine the architectural, contextual-spatial, authenticity, symbolic and cultural values, according to the Law of Historical Architectural Heritage of Costa Rica.

    Subsequently, the results of this analysis are presented to the National Commission for Historical-Architectural Heritage (CNPHA). If this supports the declaration, the owner is notified to know his criteria.

    The assessment and signature of the Minister of Culture and Youth, as well as the President of the Republic, is the last step in the declaration as historical-architectural heritage of a property. These types of declarations avoid the demolition or intervention in the structures, which can cause damage to their historical fabric or integrity.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      SourceMarianela Sanabria
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleNew Tico Film Will Make You Reflect on the Value of Moments With Loved Ones
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

      Ancient Stone Bridges in Heredia Could Become Historical-Architectural Heritage of the Country

      The Center for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage began a series of studies to determine whether three bridges...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      New Tico Film Will Make You Reflect on the Value of Moments With Loved Ones

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      As of April 15th, the main cinemas of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) will have the Costa Rican film “En Un Instante” (In an...
      Read more

      Costa Rica Student Attends Canadian University during Pandemic

      Culture & Lifestyle GUEST WRITER -
      When Rommel Martinez arrived in Costa Rica in 2018, he had just turned 18 and was entering his 12th grade year. As a high...
      Read more

      Meet “Iridis”: the First LGBTIQ + Choir in Central America

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      Two years ago “Iridis” was born, the first openly LGBTIQ + choir in Costa Rica and Central America. It did so with the firm...
      Read more

      Meet Gabrielito, a Tico Boy for Whom Limits Do Not Exist

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      Gabrielito is a child like the others. He plays soccer every afternoon with his friends, rides his bike, has fun in the pool and...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »