    Digital Nomads: They Travel, Work, Connect and also Revolutionize the Hotel Industry

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Who are the digital nomads? They can be any of us. The only thing needed to be in this category is to have a job that can be done remotely. They are not few, and are mainly found among the so-called millennials and generation Z who, according to data from Selina, a hospitality network aimed exclusively at this type of people, today represent 31.5% of the global population, and of them, 70% work and travel.

    Being immersed in a health pandemic has forced the productive world to work remotely. Virtual work is the new normal. Something positive about these times of Covid-19 isshowing that remote work in industries or professions is viable.

    Enormous growth

    Tech Republic Bulletin published that, in the last 10 years, remote work grew in the United States by 91%. Twitter announced that its employees will not return to their physical offices after confinement by the pandemic ceases, marking a before and after in corporations, be they SMEs, local or transnationals. The example happens not only in the United States, but the entire world.

    Digital nomads take center stage in this trend of remote work because they are the ones who have adapted very well to this style of productivity and, more than that, the digital nomad has managed to balance work and personal life, since they tend to combine their work with activities they love to do, such as playing sports, traveling and connecting with other cultures.

    Selina experts state that, “the hospitality industry will have great changes in the coming years, such as it will be more flexible in cancellations and changes in reservations, it will focus more on the content of the hotel, healthy hospitality will gain more force and technology, all this should be a maximum of two clicks away for the guest”.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    Source TCRN STAFF
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica Will Lead the Genetic Improvement of Crops in Central America
