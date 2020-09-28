More than 20 experts from Colombia, Costa Rica and the United States in the Information Technology sector will offer free talks and workshops for professionals in areas such as web development, mathematics, data analysis, advertising, marketing, communication, web / graphic design, among others.

The Digital UpLevel Summit, organized by the Prodigious company, will provide these training spaces for free and open to the public so that they can be professionally updated on new technologies, trends and tools that the market requires.

“In a year as disruptive as 2020, the need for organizations to reinvent themselves, and adapt quickly to changing environments, is increasingly evident. The Digital Up Level Summit arises in response to this need to share the necessary knowledge with those people who will be leading the digital transformation within their organizations, while staying up-to-date and competitive in the labor market”, commented Daniela Prieto, Country Lead at Prodigious Costa Rica.

To participate in these trainings, professionals must register on the website www.Uplevelprodigious.com, where they will find all the Summit agendas. The workshops will take place on the 5th to the 30th of October from Monday to Friday. Each session is one to two hours long, starting at 5:00 p.m.

Top-notch formation

The event will feature more than 20 local and foreign experts who seek to transmit their knowledge, allow more Costa Ricans to learn about the sector and improve their skills for their job performance.

Prodigious, a transnational company based in Costa Rica and oriented to the development and implementation of platforms and technological solutions, will continue to offer this type of training space with the aim of sharing the necessary knowledge with all those who work in digital transformation and in this way can stay current and competitive within the job market.