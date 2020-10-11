More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Will Lead the Genetic Improvement of Crops in Central America

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Digital Nomads: They Travel, Work, Connect and also Revolutionize the Hotel Industry

    Who are the digital nomads? They can be any of us. The only thing needed to be...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Will Lead the Genetic Improvement of Crops in Central America

    Authorities of Costa Rica reported this Friday that the country will lead the Center for Innovation for...
    Read more
    SpiritualTCRN STAFF -

    Parable # 36: Playing Our Part in the Whole

    (This week is the 39th installment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Authorities of Costa Rica reported this Friday that the country will lead the Center for Innovation for the Improvement of Crops in Central America and the Caribbean (CACCIA), which is focused on the development of more productive, resilient crops and with greater nutritional value for producers of the region.

    The National Institute for Innovation and Transfer in Agricultural Technology (INTA) revealed in a press release that it is one of the two entities selected to lead the initiative together with the Quisqueya University of Haiti.

    “We are extremely proud to have formed an outstanding interdisciplinary team of national and international scientists that will act as a regional alliance for crop improvement, with a focus on beans, sorghum and sweet potatoes given their importance for smallholder agriculture at the regional level,” said the coordinator and breeder of INTA, José Roberto Camacho.

    The group’s objective is to guide the region towards “more equitable, efficient and climate-smart genetic improvement programs, through the use of new tools, technologies and methods, in order to contribute to reducing hunger and malnutrition in the region”, explained the expert.

    Essential step forward

    For the authorities, the initiative is necessary to improve agricultural production and livelihoods, especially now where food security is an increasingly urgent problem to be solved.

    The three-year project is promoted by Cornell University’s Crop Improvement Innovation Laboratory (ILCI) and funded by the Feed The Future program of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

    “Together we are creating impact and developing sustainable solutions for hunger reduction on a local and global scale. The Innovation Center will leave a lasting impact on food security for many years to come,” said ILCI Director Stephen Kresovich. The Crop Improvement, Innovation Laboratory (ILCI) was launched in October 2019, and seeks to strengthen national agricultural research institutes, with the tools to define their specific objectives and direct crop improvements to reduce malnutrition, hunger and provide income equity from a gender and youth perspective.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleParable # 36: Playing Our Part in the Whole
    Next articleDigital Nomads: They Travel, Work, Connect and also Revolutionize the Hotel Industry
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Digital Nomads: They Travel, Work, Connect and also Revolutionize the Hotel Industry

    Who are the digital nomads? They can be any of us. The only thing needed to be...
    Read more
    Environment

    Costa Rica Will Lead the Genetic Improvement of Crops in Central America

    TCRN STAFF -
    Authorities of Costa Rica reported this Friday that the country will lead the Center for Innovation for the Improvement of Crops in...
    Read more
    Spiritual

    Parable # 36: Playing Our Part in the Whole

    TCRN STAFF -
    (This week is the 39th installment of the book, “The Band Director’s Lessons About Life”, which TCRN is publishing as a series...
    Read more
    Health

    People with Neanderthal DNA can suffer a more Severe form of COVID-19

    TCRN STAFF -
    Research carried out has revealed that a genetic variant of a region of chromosome 3 is associated with the most severe manifestations of the Coronavirus disease
    Read more
    Economy

    Geneva, Switzerland will have the Highest Minimum Wage in the World

    TCRN STAFF -
    The residents of the canton of Geneva (Switzerland) voted in a referendum on September 27, to pronounce in favor of a minimum wage of 23 Swiss francs per hour
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica Commits Together With 63 Countries to Put Wildlife and Climate at the Forefront of Economic Recovery Plans

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Two days before the UN Summit on biodiversity, Costa Rica along with 63 other countries pledged to take drastic measures to curb...
    Read more

    The Blue Moon and the ‘Invisible’ supermoon: The Astronomical Phenomena of October 2020

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    During this month of October 2020, the sky will give us a series of incredible astronomical phenomena, the great protagonist being the...
    Read more

    Human-Crocodile Conflict in Costa Rica, where are we headed?

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The American crocodile is a species widely distributed in the coastal regions of the continent, both on the Pacific coast and in the Caribbean
    Read more

    The United Nations highlights leadership from Costa Rica and other Countries for 100% Electric and Eco-friendly Transportation

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    During the last five years, electric transport has gone from being a luxury for the few to an economic trend. A report...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »