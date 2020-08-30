Remote working from a tourist site emerges as an increasingly followed alternative to counteract the effects produced by social isolation. Faced with this opportunity that presents itself, hotels and lodges have adapted their offer and the conditions to satisfy the needs of the Tourist guests.

Along these lines, they have lowered the prices of stays during the week, to favor the arrival of people who seek to work in a different environment.Working from the comfort of a tourist destination or a central hotel has become a trend on a global scale.

Liberal professionals, especially foreigners, feed this inclination, due to the facilities that some countries give to acquire work visas in order to reactivate tourism and investments in some way.

In Costa Rica, lodges such as Chira Glamping, The Gilded Iguana, ArenalKioro, Isla Chiquita, Casa Chameleon Hotels, Marriott, and Resonance provide facilities to their clients so that they can work from their facilities. Some even designed special packages.

Varied offers

For example, the Arenal Kioro, which has a promotion for two people per night with, for a minimum stay of three nights.The package, to be taken advantage of between Sunday and Wednesday, includes a welcome cocktail and breakfast, and a la carte executive dinners.

Isla Chiquita, in turn, is promoted as an ideal site for teleworking and in this line it offers high-speed Internet, ventilated common areas, table and chairs in the room with partial ocean view and a water, coffee and tea station courtesy to recharge.

“The most important fact is that, since the hotel is in the middle of an island, it allows the person to concentrate on their work, there is not so much distraction,” said RebecaGarcía, Marketing and Sales Manager for Isla Chiquita.

Casa Chameleon Hotels also offers a private experience, with spacious rooms and a terrace for working outdoors.In addition, high-speed Internet and free local and international calls are available.

Among other options is The Gilded Iguana, with broadband Internet, meeting rooms, and printing and photocopying services.

ChiraGlamping, meanwhile, offers high-speed Internet and a 40% discount for stays during the week until November.”We have the ideal conditions for any businessman to attend a board of directors virtual meeting or make important decisions but above all to rest,” said Rodrigo Valverde, one of the proprietary partners.

The Marriott chain incorporated “Workations” stations in Westin ReservaConchal, where it combines technology and connectivity, as well as packages so that its visitors can work and rest.In addition, it includes complementary services such as virtual meeting packages, audiovisual equipment and office supplies at the Costa Rica Marriott Hacienda Belén.

And at the Residence Inn Escazú and Courtyard by Marriott Alajuela hotels, they offer “room office rates”, available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a private work area, coffee service, lunch and free parking.

Resonance, the alternative that stands out

But definitely in Costa Rica, if there is a place that combines all the qualities and perks mentioned in all the above results, but nestled in beachfront, ecoconscience tropical setting that seeks to satisfy your material but most importantly, your spiritual balance, that place is Resonance.

At Resonance, there is an aspiration to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. With goals to live as an inspirational and integrative community.Committed to working, living and learning together.

With less environmental waste and more personal growth. Resonance is uniting a conscious community of Digital Nomads, Entrepreneurs, Healers, Nature Lovers and Alternative Thinkers. All set on making this world a brighter place to live.