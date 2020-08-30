This past week- the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) turned the instruction to educational centers for reviewing and correcting “the internal regulations of each school, so that within a month from the communication of the present circular, delete any reference to “allowed haircuts”, “allowed hairstyles”, “allowed hair length”, or any other form of similar syntax”.

They affirm that this is done “by virtue of qualifying as restrictions on the exercise of the free development of the personality, the right to self-determination of the image, gender identity, integrity and privacy of students“.

In the same way, it was ordered by means of circular DM-0030-07-2020 “the immediate disapplication of the guidelines, circulars or any specific communication on the subject.”

“The director of the educational centers may request, when necessary, the advice of the Comptroller of Student Rights of this Ministry, which is the technical body responsible for developing a system of protection and respect for student rights and duties“, indicated the official communication.