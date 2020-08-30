More
    More than 3,000 Students Continue to Receive English Programs from INA Despite the Pandemic

    By TCRN STAFF
    The National Learning Institute (INA) maintains 87% of active English programs through non-face-to-face lessons, despite the health emergency due to COVID-19
    The National Learning Institute (INA) maintains 87% of active English programs through non-face-to-face lessons, despite the health emergency due to COVID-19, which forced the temporary suspension of face-to-face services.

    This commitment of the Institution is benefiting 3,068 students from the different regions of the country (1,703 women and 1,365 men), who from home continue with their training to obtain the skills that allow them to enter the labor market, without putting their health and that of their families at risk.

    Such is the case of Yendry Agüero, mother of a 4-year-old boy, who in the midst of the crisis finished her English program and got a job at the Concentrix company: “All this opportunity that the INA has given has helped me train not only to learn English, but they also taught me things that enriched me as a person and prepared me as a professional, and now has allowed me to get this job that has been an economic and mental relief in favor of me and my family”.

    Continuing with the English programs is clear evidence of the institutional commitment within the framework of the Alliance for Bilingualism, through which the Government, academia and the productive sector promote English language learning as a tool to increase competitiveness. and employability of people.

    It is important to note that the institution took on the challenge of developing processes towards remote learning, since a teaching team from INA, with a high knowledge of technology tools and teaching strategies, designed a guide for the online teaching of English, which meets the needs of all teachers of the Institution who are teaching these programs, regardless of the level, course or time at which they were with their students.

    The student Melissa Gamboa, who a month ago also joined the Amazon company, assures that the non-face-to-face lessons allowed her to prepare for her new job challenge where she also teleworks. “At the INA, apart from learning a new language, we strengthened skills to make good presentations, lose our fear of speaking in public, develop better and work as a team, things that I really consider strengthened me to have been selected to this job” says Gamboa.

    The continuity of the lessons has been possible thanks to the use of the Teams platforms, the Microsoft 365 packages and Moodle. Surveys have been carried out among the students to identify those who have problems or limitations in connectivity and equipment issues, therefore that the INA is analyzing the means and forms to solve this situation.

    Sourcewww.presidencia.go.cr
    ViaHéctor Méndez
