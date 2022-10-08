The Name of Costa Rica Appeared on the CBS Program ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

The natural beauties of Costa Rica were present during the premiere week of the third season of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, a popular entertainment and talk show on the American television network CBS, hosted by actress Drew Barrymore.

The presence of Costa Rica in this episode is part of the marketing and promotion actions of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute in the United States market. During the episode, a guest on the show was given a trip to Costa Rica and audience members took home a cute stuffed sloth as a souvenir.

The Drew Barrymore Show is averaging 14 million views across its digital and social platforms! “From the marketing area we constantly devise actions that allow us to connect with the best prospects or tourists with a high interest in traveling to our country. What better way to do it than in a space like The Drew Barrymore Show, where the host also shared her own positive experience enjoying our natural beauties during a vacation several years ago”, said Carolina Trejos, Marketing Director of the ICT.

The special guest who received the trip to Costa Rica was recognized as a “defender of environmental justice”, due to her passion for the conservation of nature and for tending to the development of communities, principles that are aligned with the tourism model of Costa Rica. During the pandemic, this Brooklyn, New York resident launched her business, Sustain Frame, to spread environmental and climate awareness by partnering with small business owners and performing acts of community service. For example, last February she partnered with a restaurant in Austin, Texas to prepare meals for more than 1,200 people.

‘The Summer of the Sloth’

The presence of Costa Rica as a tourist destination in The Drew Barrymore Show is part of the strategic promotional actions that the ICT has devised in the United States under the creative concept ‘Summer of the Sloth’.

This series of promotional actions began in July and will end in September. To date, activations have been carried out in different places in the United States such as the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, in Philadelphia, delivering stuffed manatee dolls, as well as stickers and promotional cards to promote the purchase of tourist packages to Costa Rica.

On September 3rd, at the Farmer Market Plaza in Los Angeles, and on September 4th at Santa Monica Place, in Santa Monica, passers-by were invited to enter a physical space and take a photo in front of a Costa Rican stand with a large stuffed sloth, in collaboration with the Stop Animal Selfies campaign. There, too, mini-sloth stuffed animals were handed out with information on discounts to travel to our country with packages from the Collete Vacations company and stickers to motivate potential tourists.

Finally, there was the draw for the ride on The Drew Barrymore Show. The activation of the ‘Summer of the Sloth’ included strategic actions developed by ICT International Public Relations to consolidate Costa Rica’s position in the United States, our main target market for tourists.

According to the most recent ICT visit data, there were more than 911,000 arrivals of US tourists by air during the first eight months of the year, which reveals the United States as the main source market for travelers to Costa Rica.