    Tourists Who Visit Costa Rica Leave as Better People, says the Costa Rican Tourism Institute

    Costa Rican is classified as a very valuable society

    Tourists who spend a vacation season in the country consider that they leave as better people, according to studies by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT). And it is that according to the surveys carried out in national airports, visitors catalog that the country has a “valuable society“.

    “Those who visit us consider that after spending a vacation season in Costa Rica they leave as better people, that has incredible value from the point of view of communication, positioning and other things that are essential to decide where we put our resources. tourism,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

    A country that cares for and protects nature

    Being a country that cares for and protects nature, in addition to the way in which the Ticos share with visitors, are part of the Costa Rican differentiating elements to be classified as a valuable society.

    “That leads us to the other three aspects that are fundamental in the tourism sector, they classify us as friendly, hospitable and happy people. This leads to them seeing us as a valuable society,” Rodríguez added. Being located within the ten “happiest countries in the world” according to the UN, is another element that highlights the ICT as a tourist positioning of Costa Rica.

