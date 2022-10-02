Incredible Advantages of Living in a Nearshore City

They say that in the sea life is tastier. And there is nothing truer than this; it is said by those who live there, those who would like it and even science. In this article, we are going to tell you why living near the sea has multiple advantages and what its benefits are.

Lifestyle

The pace of life in the big cities is very different from that in the coastal areas. Speaking of the specific case of Mexico, the main cities such as Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey have very different characteristics from those of other coastal cities in the country, where there is a much more relaxed atmosphere with less hustle and bustle.

The foregoing does not mean that these types of cities do not have the benefits of other places, on the contrary, the fact that many of them are touristic contributes to first-class services and amenities such as clubs, premium shopping malls, proximity to international airports, exquisite restaurants and a nightlife with bars and clubs for all tastes, just like in Playa del Carmen in Quintana Roo, making it one of the best places to live.

Natural beauties

Commonly, living by the sea or quite close to it also means being close to many other natural beauties such as rivers, lagoons or cenotes, they are even regions where vegetation abounds, which in turn greatly contributes to better air quality, something that if you know how to appreciate, you will feel in every breath.

If you wonder what it is like to live on the beach, the answer is that it is to enjoy the most genuine beauties on the planet just a few minutes away, the possibility of spending a day at the beach without having to plan months in advance, practically it is to live on vacation if you know how to take advantage of the benefits of living on the beach, one of the best places to live.

Health benefits

People who live near the sea have better general health compared to those who live in other cities, according to a study by the European Center for Environment and Health at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom, which analyzed medical records of 48 million of people, which served to confirm that “the coast is the best environment to create a general feeling in people”.

Some of the health benefits derived from living by the sea are the following:

It reduces stress

In another study similar to the previous one, but carried out by Michigan State University, a close relationship was found between proximity to the sea and good mental health, reducing levels of anxiety and depression. On the other hand, living in a busier place can increase stress, caused by the tension of traffic, the number of people, insecurity, etc.

The above is related to serotonin, a chemical produced by the human body that has been shown to have higher levels in people who live a few kilometers from the sea and is responsible for keeping our mood in balance, so a deficit of it would lead to depression.

It improves metabolism

In areas near the sea, the water present in the breeze and the water causes people to experience a normalization in the production of thyroid hormones and even a better absorption of elements such as magnesium and calcium, which favors the metabolic system. .

It stabilizes blood pressure

In places that are at the same level as the sea, the atmospheric pressure is higher, as is the amount of oxygen, a fact that favors the oxygenation of organs, body tissues and directly affects blood pressure and improves heart rate.

It helps with respiratory problems

A key component in all nasal decongestants is iodine, so being in a marine environment helps relieve nasal problems and acute respiratory conditions, as well as other salts and minerals, together with environmental humidity, favor the expulsion of mucus.

In general, it is said that coastal cities are quiet places to live and that the ease they offer to have a more physically active life are elements that make them even more pleasant to live in, enjoying a calm and healthier lifestyle.