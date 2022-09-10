More
    US Airline Southwest Announced Two New Flights and Increase Frequencies to the Two Main International Airports in Costa Rica

    The increase in its offer is due to the fact that Costa Rica is a very popular destination for North Americans

    By Wilmer Useche
    Southwest Airline indicated that as of March 9th, 2023, it will fly twice a week to the Juan Santamaría International Airport (Saturday and Sunday). Likewise, as of Saturday, March 11th, 2023, the Denver-San José flight will open once a week, departing from Denver on Saturdays at 7:00 am and taking off from Costa Rica to that city at 12:00p.m.

    In relation to the Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport in Guanacaste, the airline reported that, as of March 9th, 2023, operations from Baltimore and Denver will double to two weekly, Saturdays and Sundays.

    On the right path

    “We are on the right path, our mission as an Institution is to reach the numbers of 2019 in 2023 and we will only achieve that if the airlines enable more seats to Costa Rica and if we diversify the offer of products and services. The news that Southwest doubles its offer to Costa Rica, then it is music to our ears and to the country in general”, said the Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez.

    The US main source of tourists

    Southwest has been flying to Costa Rican territory since 2015 and has been a strategic ally for connectivity in the country ever since. The United States remains solid as the main source market for tourists to Costa Rica. According to ICT data, during the first seven months of this year (January to July) the entry of 819,548 American tourists by air was registered.

     

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
