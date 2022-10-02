I Am an Empowered Costa Rican Mom!

Mother’s Day just passed and we want to give you ideas to continue celebrating our favorite person and best friend: ourselves.

To the extent that I love and care for myself, I model self-love and self-care in my children. If we expect our children to grow up to take care of ourselves, we are depriving them of a great gift; learning to take care of themselves.

In the same way that you must take care of your physical health, it is also essential that you take care of your emotional well-being in order to enjoy life and face the challenges that you will encounter along the way. It is important that you take care of yourself on a regular basis. Don’t wait until you feel exhausted. By becoming more aware of how you feel and what you need, you will be able to make the necessary changes before reaching an unwanted saturation point.

Taking care of you: Why giving yourself time for yourself is important in parenting

Parental self-care is one of the principles of positive discipline, which invites us to understand that for children to be well and grow up happy. Parents also need to be well and feel happy with their lives.

Some ideas to take care of that great woman, who is the most important on the list (myself). It is essential to be focused on the here and now:

Surround yourself with positive people – Do favors for others – meditate – be grateful – use a language that builds and models (it’s difficult, I can’t, it costs a lot, etc.).

A healthy diet- Food has been shown to have a direct effect on mood.

Exercising regularly- Helps us release tension and stay physically fit. If you are short on time, (and as a mom I’m sure she’s short on time!) you can try taking a walk to get some fresh air.

Talk about things that make you anxious

Express your feelings- Keeping them to yourself can be very stressful and unhealthy.

Talk about your things with a friend, a family member or a professional who gives you an objective view of your situation. It is important that you do not feel isolated, and that you know that you will always have someone who will lend you a friendly ear.

Getting the sleep you need- When you have a baby this can be quite difficult, if not almost impossible, but seek support to rest when your baby rests.

Spend some time without the children- If you think you need them, try to create a space and time for yourself even occasionally.

Respect yourself for needing that alone time. Spending time with yourself is also a great gift of love for yourself.

Get rid of that ‘guilt’ feeling

The most important thing is to remove the guilt from our lives, there are no perfect mothers or women; There are people who seek to be better every day. Love yourself a lot and when looking in the mirror always find your best friend, the one who listens to the best of yourself.

Self-control in parenting is essential, but without self-care it is NOT achieved. Alive, do not limit yourself to just exist. Clear your mind of “I can’t”.