More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Institute for the Care of People With Disabilities In San José Seeks Help To Build a New Center

    By mistake, the Municipality donated the property where the Andrea Jiménez Institute was located

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Andrea Jiménez Institute seeks the collaboration of citizens to build a new service center, after the Municipality of San José mistakenly donated the property where it was located.

    For 48 years, the function of the Institute has been to provide a comprehensive educational offer to children, young people and older adults with disabilities, such as therapies, musical education, plastic arts, equine therapy, aquatic skills and support in the psychosocial area. With the eviction of the Institute, more than 80 users, between 0 and 65 years of age, along with their families, are affected.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    “Our staff has a true vocation and our goal and struggle is that the population we receive and therefore their families have an opportunity to be better off, to have a better quality of life,” said Kenia Chacón Espinoza, academic director of the institution.

    A new center

    For this reason, Chacón commented that they have already begun a process of searching for another piece of land to build a new center; however, they need the collaboration of the authorities to achieve it in a reasonable time without affecting users.

    They are also looking for new facilities, so companies or individuals who wish to collaborate can do so through Banco Nacional bank accounts: client account 1500010011653951, IBAN account CR50015100010011653951. They also have the Sinpe Móvil option: 8936-2888, in the name of the Andrea Jiménez Foundation, legal ID 3006018998.

    Parents distressed by situation

    Mariana Castro, 32 years old, receives encouragement and support at the Institute. She has down syndrome, and participates in sports, crafts, and everyday tasks, such as cooking her own food.

    “Moving to another place means incurring a budget that we do not have, because we do not have a car, but without a doubt we will go wherever it is as long as Mariana continues in the Andrea Jiménez. They have definitely become her second family; Due to age and time here, 6 years old, it is not easy for her to be able to join another educational center,” commented the father, Manuel Castro.

    People with different disabilities
    People with different disabilities

    Sofía Rosales is another person who receives care at the institution. In this case, the user was born with Phelan McDermid Syndrome, a rare disease that produces profound mental retardation, epilepsy, microcephaly, lack of language, autism, and hypotonia.

    According to Sofía’s father, Kenneth Rosales, “if we had to pay for all the therapies separately, our budget would not be enough; In addition, the love, the vocation and the attention with which they treat her are priceless”.

    Currently the institution cares for people with Down Syndrome, Ataxia telangiectasia, Microcephaly, Cerebral Palsy, Phelan McDermid Syndrome, Partial Trisomy Syndrome of chromosome 11, Autism Spectrum, among others.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleDo You Know What Are the Most Popular Proper Names in Costa Rica?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Do You Know What Are the Most Popular Proper Names in Costa Rica?

    The name Isabella means "Promise of God" or "Who loves God", and for 6 years it has been the favorite of many mothers to put it on their daughters
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER