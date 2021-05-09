Mother’s Day is one of the most anticipated celebrations in the world. Highlighting the being who gave us life, loves us unconditionally and is always there for us, is something that cannot go unnoticed despite the circumstances.It is a great opportunity to say I love you mom in a different way.

Since Mother’s Day is celebrated on different dates around the world. For example, in the United Kingdom it celebrates this day in March and in Spain, France and Germany in May, while Thailand celebrates it in August like our country Costa Rica. This day for Costa Ricans is considered a holiday.

For their part, Canada and the United States celebrate them on the second Sunday of May. It doesn’t matter what country you are in or how you celebrate it, hug Mom and make this day an unforgettable one with her.

Did you know that it is the third most popular holiday in the world?

After Christmas and Easter, Mother’s Day is the most traditional celebration expected by all citizens around the world. We can verify this by observing a lot of publicity in the media and in the ingenuity of some merchants to offer related products to this date.

Now some curiosities that surround this very celebrated day, in honor of the warriors of love: mothers

In the UK, the most phone calls are made on Mother’s Day than during the whole year. Conversations with mothers make the lines 40% more loaded than on any other day of the year. As curiosity, in the vast majority of world languages ​​the word “mom” begins with the letter “M”.

The best gift

According to surveys by the University of Costa Rica, what mothers really want is not for our children to give them flowers or sweets that day, or for them to bring breakfast in bed, but rather experiences to share together such as a family trip or simple personal details like dedicating drawings made by their children.

Being a mother changes life physically and mentally. So much so that if you just started as a mom, you should know that motherhood is a long-distance race, which requires continuous learning and a lot of mental flexibility since our children never cease to amaze us.

Single mothers are just as happy as married ones

Single mothers tend to be associated with being overwhelmed and always living at the limit of their strength, while married mothers are always seen as happier because of the support of their partners.

But a study has determined that single mothers that carry out motherhood alone, were no less happy than those who had a partner. The reason would be that single mothers feel empowered, since it is only in them to make the right decisions for their children and their happy development, in addition to being more responsible.

“There are many wonders in the universe; but the masterpiece of creation is the maternal heart ”E. Bersot.