More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Curiosities that Surround Mother’s Day

    Commemorated differently around the world; but that always highlights the value of motherhood

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Daniel Oduber Airport Receives Carbon Neutrality Accreditation

    The application of LED lighting and the renovation of more efficient air conditioning equipment are part of the actions that allowed Daniel Oduber International Airport to obtain the Carbon Accreditation for Airports (ACA).
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Curiosities that Surround Mother’s Day

    After Christmas and Easter, Mother's Day is the most traditional celebration expected by all citizens around the world.
    Read more
    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Tons of Plastic Floating in the Sea Was Discovered In the Caribbean

    Images captured last year off the Honduran island of Roatan by photographer Caroline Power show the shocking fact that...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Mother’s Day is one of the most anticipated celebrations in the world. Highlighting the being who gave us life, loves us unconditionally and is always there for us, is something that cannot go unnoticed despite the circumstances.It is a great opportunity to say I love you mom in a different way.

    Since Mother’s Day is celebrated on different dates around the world. For example, in the United Kingdom it celebrates this day in March and in Spain, France and Germany in May, while Thailand celebrates it in August like our country Costa Rica. This day for Costa Ricans is considered a holiday.

    For their part, Canada and the United States celebrate them on the second Sunday of May. It doesn’t matter what country you are in or how you celebrate it, hug Mom and make this day an unforgettable one with her.

    After Christmas and Easter, Mother’s Day is the most traditional celebration expected by all citizens around the world. We can verify this by observing a lot of publicity in the media and in the ingenuity of some merchants to offer related products to this date.

    Now some curiosities that surround this very celebrated day, in honor of the warriors of love: mothers

    In the UK, the most phone calls are made on Mother’s Day than during the whole year. Conversations with mothers make the lines 40% more loaded than on any other day of the year. As curiosity, in the vast majority of world languages ​​the word “mom” begins with the letter “M”.

    The best gift

    According to surveys by the University of Costa Rica, what mothers really want is not for our children to give them flowers or sweets that day, or for them to bring breakfast in bed, but rather experiences to share together such as a family trip or simple personal details like dedicating drawings made by their children.

    Being a mother changes life physically and mentally. So much so that if you just started as a mom, you should know that motherhood is a long-distance race, which requires continuous learning and a lot of mental flexibility since our children never cease to amaze us.

    Single mothers are just as happy as married ones

    Single mothers tend to be associated with being overwhelmed and always living at the limit of their strength, while married mothers are always seen as happier because of the support of their partners.

    But a study has determined that single mothers that carry out motherhood alone, were no less happy than those who had a partner. The reason would be that single mothers feel empowered, since it is only in them to make the right decisions for their children and their happy development, in addition to being more responsible.

    “There are many wonders in the universe; but the masterpiece of creation is the maternal heart ”E. Bersot.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )
      SourceNorka Rico /TCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleTons of Plastic Floating in the Sea Was Discovered In the Caribbean
      Next articleDaniel Oduber Airport Receives Carbon Neutrality Accreditation
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

      Daniel Oduber Airport Receives Carbon Neutrality Accreditation

      The application of LED lighting and the renovation of more efficient air conditioning equipment are part of the actions that allowed Daniel Oduber International Airport to obtain the Carbon Accreditation for Airports (ACA).
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      National Symbols of Costa Rica Travel the World

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      Correos de Costa Rica (National Postal Service) put into circulation today in the world the postal issues of its series: “Towards the Bicentennial of Independence”.
      Read more

      Special: Get to Know the Jobs of the Digital World

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      For many people their jobs no longer mean spending 8 hours or more sitting in an office; Thanks to technology, the work environment is...
      Read more

      The Indigenous Hunter Who ‘Revived’ His People in Canada

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      The Supreme Court of Canada ruled this past week that members of the Sinixt people can hunt in their ancestral territories located in the...
      Read more

      San José’s Centennial Historic Residence in Morazan Park Will Be Restored To Create A Cultural Center

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      The building that housed the Key Largo bar for years, located on the south side of the Morazán park, will become a cultural center and restaurant .
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »