When you need to send money to a loved one abroad, the last thing you want to do is navigate a potentially complicated and expensive process. Sending money from the United States to Costa Rica doesn’t have to be expensive. Compare transfer fees and exchange rates for the available options to send as many Costa Rican colones for your dollar as possible.

How do international money transfers work?

An international money transfer allows you to send money to a recipient abroad. Generally, a transfer means that you will need to provide funds to a bank or an independent transfer provider, who then will send the money to your recipient in another country – in this case, Costa Rica.

This can be done in person, over the phone, through a mobile app, or online. You can use cash, a credit or debit card or transfer funds from your bank account, which will be deposited in your recipient’s bank account, in their mobile wallet or made available as cash for collection in their country.

Banks versus money transfer companies

We use banks to take care of all our other financial needs, so surely we should use them when we need to send an international money transfer, right? Not necessarily. While major US banks offer money transfer services, they tend to offer less competitive exchange rates, along with high transfer fees.

You can often save money by using the services of a dedicated money transfer company. These providers specialize in handling money transfers abroad, offering attractive exchange rates and cheap transfer fees. This translates into big savings for you.

Case study: Jon sends money to Costa Rica

Jon’s daughter Kelly is on vacation in Costa Rica when, after a multitude of purchases, she runs out of money. She calls home to ask her dad for a quick transfer of $ 1,000, which Jon agrees to send right away. But instead of settling for the rather disappointing exchange rate offered by his bank, Jon compares the services of two specialized money transfer companies in an effort to find a more profitable transfer solution.

How do I compare transfer companies when sending money to Costa Rica?

Exchange rates: How do the company’s exchange rates compare to other transfer providers?

Transfer fees: How much will you have to pay to send the transfer? Can you avoid a transfer fee if you send a larger amount?

Transfer methods: Will you be able to make transfers online, by phone or by visiting a branch? Is there a mobile app available so you can send transfers from anywhere?

Transfer options: Check to see if the company offers different transfer options to provide more flexibility and convenience. For example, can you schedule a recurring transfer in advance?

Minimum and maximum limits: What are the minimum and maximum limits of the company per transaction? Do they adapt to your needs?

Processing time: How long will the recipient have to wait to access the funds you send?

Collection options: Is the money deposited directly into the beneficiary’s bank account or will you be able to collect the transfer in cash?

Customer service: How will you be able to access customer service and during what hours is support available?

Exchange Rates Explained

The exchange rate determines how much a country’s currency is worth against another currency. When a country’s currency is strong, it will produce more money when you exchange that currency for a country with a weak currency. However, in most countries exchange rates are variable, which means that they can change from one moment to the next. Factors that influence the exchange rate include interest rates, economic stability, and inflation.

What are my options for sending money to Costa Rica from the United States?

Bank transfers: Bank-to-bank transfers may cost more than other options, but they are a safe way to send money to Costa Rica.

Online money transfer providers: A reliable online money transfer company can offer fast and cheap transactions.

Money transfer companies with cash pickup options: MoneyGram and Western Union are the world’s two largest providers of this service.

PayPal: PayPal offers secure international money transfers to many destinations around the world.

Checks: International checks can be obtained from banks in the United States and then sent abroad.

What are the steps to send money to Costa Rica?

Sign up to create an account: The first step in the process is to sign up and create a free account. This is usually done online and you will need to provide your name, contact details, and a valid ID.

Enter the details of the transaction: Then provide information on who you are sending the money to and where you live. You will also have to specify the amount you are sending and the transfer currency.

Finish the transfer: The final step is to review the details and cost of the transfer before submitting your transfer request. Many companies offer an online tracking option so you can monitor the progress of your funds.

Tips for collecting cash in Costa Rica

– Confirm the agency’s location and hours of operation before you go.

– Only collect cash in areas where you feel safe.

– Ask a friend to come with you to collect the funds.

– Do not show the money in front of strangers or carry it for longer than necessary.

