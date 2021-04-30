Adults Between 18 and 57 Years Old With Risk Factors Will Begin to Receive Anticovid Vaccine in Costa Rica

People between 18 and 57 years old with risk factors will begin to be called to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) announced this past Tuesday that they will start with the third priority group in those health areas where there is greater progress in the immunization process.

Specifically, the National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission (CNVE) authorized progress in the process to health establishments with first dose coverage of 80% or more in group 2 (over 58 years).

Priority

“Our priority is to finish vaccinating older adults, but we also need to advance in the vaccination process with group 3 in those health areas that are already close to concluding with group 2. We cannot stop,” said the medical manager of the institution, Mario Ruiz.

The risk factors in the third priority group are hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic respiratory disease, chronic kidney disease, grade III obesity, morbid obesity, cancer, HIV-AIDS, and recipients of organ transplants.

Health areas

The health areas that will start with this population are Desamparados 3, Corralillo, Acosta, Goicoechea 1, Valverde Vega, Zarcero, Puerto Viejo-Sarapiquí, Parrita, San Rafael, Montes de Oro, Chomes-Monteverde, Garabito and Cóbano. Additionally there are Ciudad Quesada, Guatuso, Los Chiles, Santa Rosa, Jicaral, Hojancha, Osa, Coto Brus and Valle La Estrella.

People in group 3 must wait to be called by the corresponding health center. Those who take control of their condition in a private health center must register through the telephone line 905-2252000.

The CCSS authorities indicated that the vaccine to be used in this group will be that of AstraZeneca, which has already been used since the previous week in health personnel. Pfizer’s will continue to be supplied to group 2, as the time between doses is shorter.

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund reported that 818 thousand doses of the anticovid vaccine have been applied. To date, 53.3% of adults 58 years and older already have at least one dose of the immunization schedule.