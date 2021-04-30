The building that housed the Key Largo bar for years, located on the south side of the Morazán park, will become a cultural center and restaurant after being the winner of the contest “Let’s save our historical-architectural heritage”.

The old residence will receive ¢200 million for its restructuring, which will include improvements in the electrical system, repair of the rainwater system, restoration of wood, redesign of gardens, construction of a multipurpose room, opening of a new room, among others.

Renewing an important area of the City center



“We are pleased that a proposal was selected that we hope will renew an important area of the city center that has been degrading, and yet has very valuable heritage,” said the Minister of Culture, Sylvie Durán. After the investment, art workshops, private events, social responsibility projects, dissemination of gastronomic art and cultural events will be held.

Structure still preserves classic details



This structure was built at the end of the 19th century. Initially it was the home of the businessman Víctor Manuel Herrán; later it was the home of the coffee producer Óscar Rohrmoser and later of Arnoldo Andre Wessel, who sold the property to the banana merchant Cecil Vernon, a high official in 1907 of the United Fruit Company.

The architects who nominated the building, Mariela Murillo and Daniel Hidalgo, indicated that “the structure presents important details such as: imported mosaic-veneered floors with detailed custom geometric patterns, the intricately detailed and hand-painted first-level wooden skies, moldings on doors and windows, wooden staircase with carved details and stained glass windows, among other ornaments of great value”.

With the transformation of the place, the current owners – the company Annex Gran Hotel S.A. – seek to promote culture and art in the center of San José, as well as create spaces for entertainment and support for the national artist.