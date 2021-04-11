If You Dream of Living in Costa Rica, There Has Never Been a Better Time To Do So

Due mainly to its recognized social stability, Costa Rica began since the 90s to emerge as an ideal country to visit, retire or live for many citizens of the United States, Canada and Europe. If to that we add the successful policy of environmental protection, high levels of education, lush beaches and mountains, than it becomes an ideal destination for a better quality of life.

The country has positioned itself as one of the most attractive destinations to acquire a vacation home or even a main home for thousands of foreigners who they want to enjoy the “Pure Life” philosophy. By acquiring a property in Costa Rica, you have the opportunity for both you and your family to become a Permanent Resident.

Here we present the main immigration options available, so you can decide which best suits you:

Investor Residence: requires proof of ownership of a Costa Rican property or asset with a minimum value of USD 200,000.00

Fixed Rent Residence: requires to demonstrate a fixed foreign income for at least 2 years from a recognized company for a minimum of USD 2,500.00

Pensioner Residence: requires proof of a lifetime pension for a minimum amount of USD 1,000.00

Independent Worker Residence: requires demonstrating the viability of having an operating business in Costa Rica and complying with all legal requirements

Digital Nomad Temporary Residence (pending): In the Legislative Assembly there is a bill, promoted that seeks is to extend the legal stay in Costa Rica for a tourist who comes to work remotely. It is intended to be up to one year, with the option to renew so that people seek to stay a long time in the country.

– Common requirements for all types of Residence:

Birth certificate

Criminal record certificate

Marriage Certificate (if applicable)

