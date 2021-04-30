“The Nameless Call”: a Successful Short Film Filmed in Costa Rica

A team of European filmmakers covered 3,000 kilometers in 35 days. In the following note you can read about the result of their work

A team of European filmmakers traveled to Costa Rica to shoot the short film: “The Nameless Call”, which has won multiple awards. They include, for example, the “Gold Award” at the Amorgos Tourism Film Festival, recognition at the Oniros Film Awards in New York, “Grand Prix Winner” at the International Tourism Film Festival, “Best Experimental Film” at the Venice Shorts Films Awards and winner at the “Rameneshwaram International Film Festival”.

Seeking to explore environmental issues

“The Nameless Call” is an independent short film inspired by Costa Rica, which seeks to explore environmental issues. Giuseppe Lombardi, co-founder and director of Wow Tapes, assured that his team chose Costa Rica for being a country that, in 2019, managed to satisfy 99% of the national energy needs thanks to renewable sources.

That same year, his team traveled to Costa Rica in search of places, people and experiences that could repair the “tear between humanity and the environment.” “The Nameless Call does not adopt the language of a documentary on climate change, nor is it the style of a travel video on sustainable tourism. We count in a non-linear way a personal change of direction inspired by the beauty of a non-anthropized world,” Lombardi commented.

The tour was conducted on a bus that functions as a creative studio on wheels, involved a crew of six and touched 25 locations across the country, for a total of 3,000 kilometers traveled in 35 days.

In the more than 200 hours on board the bus, they managed to collect stories from new friends, hikers, surfers, chrysalis breeders, indigenous Maleku and bio-farmers, who contributed ideas to the project.

For more details, you can see the short film at the following link: https://www.thenamelesscall.com/. You can also enter your social networks: Facebook: Wow Tapes / Instagram: @wowtapes.