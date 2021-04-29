More
    Cardiosurgery in Germany

    According to WHO research, cardiovascular diseases remain the number 1 cause of death globally, taking almost 18 million patients' lives annually
    According to WHO research, cardiovascular diseases remain the number 1 cause of death globally, taking almost 18 million patients’ lives annually. Because of the high mortality rate, these diseases require precise diagnostics and professional treatment. Unfortunately, despite all medical advances, not all countries in the world are able to provide patients with modern treatment.

    That is why every year more and more patients choose foreign countries for treatment. Among foreign countries, Germany deserves special attention. Cardiosurgery in Germany is in high demand among patients from all over the world due to its innovativeness and high efficiency of treatment.

    Advantages of German medicine

    Due to the high level of medical development there are dozens of modern hospitals in Germany. Thousands of foreign patients receive state-of-the-art treatment in the best hospitals of Germany annually. German Society of Heart Surgeons works on prevention of cardiac pathologies and their effective treatment.

    It is worth noting that specialized hospitals in Germany often have JCI quality certificates, which confirms the high level of medicine. In addition, there are experienced doctors who select the most effective treatment for each patient individually.

    Modern surgical methods are used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, such as angioplasty and stenting, transcatheter aortic valve implantation, implantation of left ventricular assist devices, and many others. You can be sure that you will get professional and effective treatment here.

    Advanced cardiac diseases treatment

    With state-of-the-art equipment and highly qualified staff, the Departments of Cardiology are able to perform several successful surgeries every day. The most common types of cardiac surgery are aortic or mitral valve replacement.

    As a rule, heart surgery is performed using minimally invasive techniques, such as TAVI or MitraClip. Thanks to the use of these methods, the surgical risks are reduced and the rehabilitation period is shorter.

    In addition to heart valve replacements, coronary artery surgeries, surgical restoration of heart rhythm, aortic surgeries, and treatment of heart and lung failure are also successfully performed here.

    The best German medical centers

    If you want to get modern treatment in Germany, you should pay attention to the University hospitals. According to the independent assessments and reviews of patients who have undergone cardiac surgery in Germany, University hospitals are the most successful ones. The best equipment and the most experienced doctors from all over Germany are concentrated here.

    Considering success rates in cardiac surgery, rating of the authoritative FOCUS magazine, and patient reviews, the best hospitals are:

    1. University Hospital Essen
    2. University Hospital Oldenburg
    3. University Hospital Ulm
    4. University Hospital Frankfurt-am-Main
    5. University Hospital Tuebingen

    Treatment abroad during the lockdown

    The majority of countries are in the lockdown aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. For this reason, most patients are not able to undergo cardiosurgery in Germany. To solve this problem, it is enough to contact the medical tourism operator Booking Health.

    With its help you will receive access to the best and cost-effective medical treatment. It is worth mentioning that Booking Health is the only medical tourism operator that has the international quality control certificate ISO 9001:2015.

    If you need, our specialists will help you to get a visa and will send you an invitation for treatment in Germany. You can leave the request on the Booking Health website and become one of thousands of healthy patients, treated in the best hospital abroad.

    Effortless treatment abroad

    Thanks to the development of medical tourism, now you no longer have to spend a huge amount of time on the organization of treatment abroad. Booking Health, the medical tourism operator, will help you not only to make your treatment effective, but also to solve all the problems that arise during it.

    To get more information about treatment in the best foreign hospitals, just go to the Booking Health website. Here you can read about all the benefits you will receive during treatment abroad, as well as read the many patient reviews about the treatment in German hospitals.

