More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Becomes a Space Control Center With New Powerful Radar

    The radar allows covering the Earth's orbit close to the equatorial line, taking advantage of the country's location

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Becomes a Space Control Center With New Powerful Radar

    Costa Rica inaugurated this past Thursday (04/22/2021) a powerful radar capable of detecting objects up to 2 centimeters transiting...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Will Take Advantage of the Tenorio Volcano Natural Attraction for Sustainable Tourism

    Costa Rica announced this past Saturday the creation of a tourism project that will take advantage of the natural...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Leads the Ibero-American Program on Disability

    Costa Rica today assumed the Presidency of the Ibero-American Program on Disability (PID), which seeks to contribute to the...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica inaugurated this past Thursday (04/22/2021) a powerful radar capable of detecting objects up to 2 centimeters transiting in low Earth orbit and that are a threat to the safety of spaceships and satellites.

    The instrument was developed by Silicon Valley firm LeoLabs and its local partner Ad Astra. It is located in the town of Filadelfia de Carrillo, Guanacaste province, about 200 km northwest of San José. The investment amount was not disclosed.

    “Just nine months after the start of work in Costa Rica, it is very gratifying to announce the fully operational status of the most advanced commercial space radar of its kind anywhere on the planet,” said Dan Ceperley, co-founder and CEO of LeoLabs. The country’s President, Carlos Alvarado, participated in the inauguration.

    The Costa Rica Space Radar, as it has been designated, has “the unprecedented ability to track objects, including active satellites and orbital debris up to 2 centimeters, which represent the majority of risks” in low Earth orbit ( LEO), the agency reported.

    Important contribution

    “These risks are of vital importance to the entire client base of LeoLabs, including satellite operators, regulatory and space agencies, insurance companies and the scientific community,” the firm said in a statement.

    Former NASA astronaut and LeoLabs co-founder Edward Lu explained that each service they provide, “including collision avoidance or tracking early launches, benefits from the additional data that is flowing from the Costa Rica Space Radar”. The device makes it possible to cover the Earth’s orbit near the equator, taking advantage of the country’s location.

    An important contribution to space sustainability and safety of the flights

    “In combination with our other radars, the Costa Rica Space Radar expands our ability to provide a real-time map of more objects found in the LEO (…) This is an important contribution to space sustainability and safety of the flights,” added Lu.

    “It is exactly the type of project that will facilitate scientific development, empower young people and improve the safety of space flights,” said Costa Rican astronaut Franklin Chang-Díaz, leader of Ad Astra, the other firm participating in the project.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )
      SourceTCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleCosta Rica Will Take Advantage of the Tenorio Volcano Natural Attraction for Sustainable Tourism
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      NewsTCRN STAFF -

      Costa Rica Becomes a Space Control Center With New Powerful Radar

      Costa Rica inaugurated this past Thursday (04/22/2021) a powerful radar capable of detecting objects up to 2 centimeters transiting...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Businesses in Costa Rica Must Close at 9 p.m. for 20 days After Change in Vehicle Circulation Restriction

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Shops in Costa Rica must close access to the public at 9 p.m. for 20 days. This is the measure taken by the Government...
      Read more

      A Fifth Consecutive Increase in the Price of Gasoline in Costa Rica this Year is Approved

      News TCRN STAFF -
      This past Friday the fifth consecutive increase in the price of gasoline in Costa Rica was approved, which will take effect in the middle...
      Read more

      Joe Biden Hosted Virtual Summit on Climate Change

      News TCRN STAFF -
      President Joe Biden announced at a virtual summit on climate, a plan by the United States to combat global warming, in an attempt to...
      Read more

      Get to Know the “Rose Apple”, a Fruit with a Rose Aroma: Bark, Leaves and Seeds with Special Properties

      News TCRN STAFF -
      The Syzygiumjambos, with the common name “rose apple” or perita, is a tree native to Southeast Asia belonging to the Myrtaceae family. In the...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »