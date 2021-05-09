More
    Daniel Oduber Airport Receives Carbon Neutrality Accreditation

    The application of LED lighting and the renovation of more efficient air conditioning equipment are part of the actions that allowed Daniel Oduber International Airport to obtain the Carbon Accreditation for Airports (ACA).This is the only global accreditation that certifies the efforts of airports to reduce their carbon emissions.
    The application of LED lighting and the renovation of more efficient air conditioning equipment are part of the actions that allowed Daniel Oduber International Airport to obtain the Carbon Accreditation for Airports (ACA).This is the only global accreditation that certifies the efforts of airports to reduce their carbon emissions.

    Other actions that have been developed in the terminal are: installation of automatic doors to enter the boarding rooms and the use of heat-insulating technology in the windows, with which they seek to avoid the excessive use of air conditioning.

    The terminal also programed lighting and air conditioning according to its schedule hours. “We have dedicated many of our efforts to be integral in our management and contribute to the mitigation of our carbon footprint in favor of the environment,” said César Jaramillo, general manager of CORIPORT.

    In 2017, the airport located in Guanacaste received the Carbon Neutrality accreditation as part of the country’s decarbonization program, granted by the Climate Change Directorate of the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE).

