    Tons of Plastic Floating in the Sea Was Discovered In the Caribbean

    It is choking the marine life of the region

    By TCRN STAFF
    Images captured last year off the Honduran island of Roatan by photographer Caroline Power show the shocking fact that plastic is wreaking havoc on our planet. In the past few years, the image of this idyllic island has been ruined by a “sea of plastic.” Once, the waters were clear and blue. Now, they are totally congested and filled with contamination.

    A diving team passed through the floating trash for five miles. In one area, the “sea of plastic” was two miles wide. Some of the stuff found include broken footballs, soda bottles, toothbrushes, an even abandoned television, and shoes.

    Unsustainable behavior

    The country of Honduras is not solely to blame for the sea of plastic near its shores. Pointing out that the average person in every country, worldwide, lives unsustainable and throws out goods which might be reused, sold, recycled, or refurbished. It’s a mindset that needs to change, so consumers re-think their habits.

    The activist’s primary objective is to raise awareness about the world’s polluted oceans. The Roatan Marine Park is the local non-profit organization that runs numerous conservation programs including an antiplastic campaign and environmental education programs. Activists encourages people to donate for local non-profit organizations that combat plastic pollution and fight to protect marine life.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

     

