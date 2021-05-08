Teaching English in a Comprehensive Way in Costa Rica Differentiates Lighthouse International School

One of the elements that differentiates Lighthouse International School is that its educational program is based primarily on English, from preschool to high school. Thanks to the fact that a high percentage of its teachers are native English speakers, the approach to the language becomes more natural from the beginning of education.

From the first stage that includes pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and high school, they work so that the student leaves preschool with the necessary bases to communicate in English, from writing and reading corresponding to their level.

For students who are integrated in higher levels, who come from the national educational system and do not have that base, the school offers the English as a Second Language program, which helps them to become familiar and level, with up to three lessons per week and a maximum term of two years. Another element that distinguishes its educational model is that standardized international tests are regularly conducted in English to measure the academic level of students.

Excellent results

Thanks to the high level that is worked from a young age, Lighthouse students are characterized by having results above the norm in parameters such as general knowledge of the language, reading, mathematics, among others.

As part of its offering, the International Baccalaureate (IB) is also taught in English, with Spanish being the additional language in the program. “What we offer is a bilingual IB qualification since English is used as the first language,” explained Carlos Zelaya, General Director of the institution.

Mejoremos Costa Rica

For students who choose to take their Costa Rican baccalaureate and FARO tests, the model can also be adapted with lessons in Spanish. “It is not just teaching English but actually acquiring it. We have characterized ourselves because the students reach very good levels of English, which even outsiders have recognized,” said Tatiana Cordero, Admission and Communication Coordinator. In addition, the school has participated in events such as Mejoremos Costa Rica in which secondary school students stood out for their work as translators.

“We create an educational environment in English where the child is immersed, this is not bilingualism nor is it half and half, it is a complete environment where English predominates,” added Zelaya.

Lighthouse International School is currently in the enrollment process as it handles the international calendar that runs from August to June.