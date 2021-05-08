More
    Search
    Education
    Updated:

    Teaching English in a Comprehensive Way in Costa Rica Differentiates Lighthouse International School

    The school offers an International Baccalaureate in English and a US diploma

    By TCRN STAFF
    10
    0

    Must Read

    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Tons of Plastic Floating in the Sea Was Discovered In the Caribbean

    Images captured last year off the Honduran island of Roatan by photographer Caroline Power show the shocking fact that...
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Teaching English in a Comprehensive Way in Costa Rica Differentiates Lighthouse International School

    One of the elements that differentiates Lighthouse International School is that its educational program is based primarily on English,...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Will Produce Malbec Wine on National Soil

    Costa Rica joins the celebration of World Malbec Day with an important announcement: the presentation of the first vintage...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    One of the elements that differentiates Lighthouse International School is that its educational program is based primarily on English, from preschool to high school. Thanks to the fact that a high percentage of its teachers are native English speakers, the approach to the language becomes more natural from the beginning of education.

    From the first stage that includes pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and high school, they work so that the student leaves preschool with the necessary bases to communicate in English, from writing and reading corresponding to their level.

    For students who are integrated in higher levels, who come from the national educational system and do not have that base, the school offers the English as a Second Language program, which helps them to become familiar and level, with up to three lessons per week and a maximum term of two years. Another element that distinguishes its educational model is that standardized international tests are regularly conducted in English to measure the academic level of students.

    Excellent results

    Thanks to the high level that is worked from a young age, Lighthouse students are characterized by having results above the norm in parameters such as general knowledge of the language, reading, mathematics, among others.

    As part of its offering, the International Baccalaureate (IB) is also taught in English, with Spanish being the additional language in the program. “What we offer is a bilingual IB qualification since English is used as the first language,” explained Carlos Zelaya, General Director of the institution.

    Mejoremos Costa Rica

    For students who choose to take their Costa Rican baccalaureate and FARO tests, the model can also be adapted with lessons in Spanish. “It is not just teaching English but actually acquiring it. We have characterized ourselves because the students reach very good levels of English, which even outsiders have recognized,” said Tatiana Cordero, Admission and Communication Coordinator. In addition, the school has participated in events such as Mejoremos Costa Rica in which secondary school students stood out for their work as translators.

    “We create an educational environment in English where the child is immersed, this is not bilingualism nor is it half and half, it is a complete environment where English predominates,” added Zelaya.

    Lighthouse International School is currently in the enrollment process as it handles the international calendar that runs from August to June. If you want more information about the institution, you can go to www.lighthouse.ed.cr/

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceBrenda Camarillo
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Will Produce Malbec Wine on National Soil
    Next articleTons of Plastic Floating in the Sea Was Discovered In the Caribbean
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Tons of Plastic Floating in the Sea Was Discovered In the Caribbean

    Images captured last year off the Honduran island of Roatan by photographer Caroline Power show the shocking fact that...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Tica Minister of Education Once Again Rules Out Suspension of In-person Classes

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    The Tica Minister of Education, Guiselle Cruz, was again ruled out the suspension of in-person classes, this after repeated calls of teacher’s unions and...
    Read more

    Top 5 Homework Assignment Ideas for Tutors in 2021

    Education Héctor Méndez -
    Some students think that homework assignments are not crucial for learning. When you look at the research, homework assignments are considered an essential part of learning. It is hard to learn everything in the classroom.
    Read more

    First Tica Graduate of Copenhagen Design Institute Develops App that Encourages Girls Enter Technology Careers

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rican Ana María Acevedo created a mixed reality experience that seeks to awaken curiosity in topics related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics...
    Read more

    Making Your Career With Cisco CCNA Certification

    Education TCRN STAFF -
    The Cisco CCNA Certification tests your skills and knowledge in fundamentals of the network, IP connectivity, IP services, network access, automation, fundamentals of security and programmability
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »