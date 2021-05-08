Costa Rica Will Produce Malbec Wine on National Soil

Costa Rica joins the celebration of World Malbec Day with an important announcement: the presentation of the first vintage Malbec wine made on national soil. The initiative arises thanks to the alliance made between the wine importer Olé Gourmet and the restaurant franchise Novillo Alegre, who, together with the firm Copey Wines, in Dota, hope to go on sale next year.

Historical for many reasons

“This presentation is historic for many reasons. The main one is the importance of Costa Rica in the world by becoming the first tropical country to achieve the development of vineyards. Malbec wine will go on sale until next year and the production of about 5,000 bottles is expected and for the next 3 years a production of 100,000 bottles has been carried out, since the necessary tests have been carried out to certify that in the next vintage the production it will be ready”, commented José Martín Apetzeguia, manager of Olé Gourmet.

The official presentation of the first Costa Rican Malbec was attended by prominent personalities, including the Argentine Ambassador Luis Bellande, as well as the Marketing Director of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), Carolina Trejos.

The Olé Gourmet marketer will be in charge of distributing the new product, as it does today with the cape gooseberry liquor, which is already available in the main hotel chains, restaurants and in the Fresh Markets of Costa Rica. In the coming weeks, the incorporation of this product is expected to the IMAS stores at the Juan Santamaría airport, in Alajuela. This first stage of production required 20 hectares of vineyards and a total of 40 direct jobs.

Historical data

On April 17th, 1853, Argentine President Domingo Faustino Sarmiento made explicit his intention to transform the wine industry of the South American country, hence this date has been established as World Malbec Day, and in which hundreds of cities in all over the world honor his passion for the harvest of this type of grapes.