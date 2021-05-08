Ávoris Sets Costa Rica as the Star Destination for this Summer

The tour operators and airlines of Ávoris will have service in Costa Rica to offer a different experience to their customers. Iberojet will begin operating this month to the country’s capital at least twice a week. Throughout this month it will begin to operate under the Iberojet brand, flying directly from Madrid to San José.

In a determined commitment to make Costa Rica a star destination during this summer season, Ávoris has announced that its three tour operators will operate in the Central American destination so that travelers can know “the attractions of the destination, its nature and unforgettable experiences”.

Thus, they will do it jointly with Evelop, the group’s airline, which will begin operating under the Iberojet brand throughout this month, flying directly from Madrid to the country’s capital, San José, twice a week.

A true natural paradise

Costa Rica is nestled between the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, the more than 320 kilometers that separate both coasts, concentrate a natural wealth unequaled in the world, making the country a true natural paradise that is home to nearly a million animal species and is one of the most biodiverse poles on the planet.

For this reason, tour operators have designed a wide variety of different trips with which you can get to know its volcanoes, jungles, beaches and landscapes from the hand of experts with in-depth knowledge of the country, its culture and its people.

Visit to numerous destinations of interest

Among the main areas of interest, the programs allow you to visit the Central Valley area, where there are multiple cultural and natural tourist attractions, among which the best museums in the country stand out (Gold, Jade, National, Costa Rican Art, etc.), the National Theater and a set of National Parks that protect the main volcanoes in the area: Poás, Braulio Carrillo, Irazú and Turrialba. They also have Adventure Tourism, with a visit to the northern plains region with its protected areas, lakes, lagoons, volcanoes, rivers and waterfalls.

On the other hand, the coasts of the Caribbean and the Pacific will also be other options, “where in addition to the attractiveness of its beaches, the traveler finds a unique mix of beach, adventure, natural history, Afro-Caribbean culture, gastronomy, music and an important portion of the Costa Rican natural and cultural heritage “. This has a significant number of protected areas that include aquatic, terrestrial, mountainous and coastal ecosystems, “in whose territories life develops with exuberance”.