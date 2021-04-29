More
    Costa Rica, the Ideal Place in the World Where Americans Would Like Relocating To This 2021

    According to a recent survey carried out buy a prestigous international travel publication

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Costa Rica is one of the 10 countries in the world where Americans would go to live this 2021. This is revealed by the most recent list of the prestigious Travel & Leisure magazine in its April issue.

    For that the editors of the publication prioritized:
    Safety
    Political and economic stability
    Quality of life
    Access to culture
    Great outdoor activities

    That said, these are the 10 countries and considerations pointed out by Travel & Leisure readers:
    Portugal
    Costa Rica
    South Korea
    Canada
    Austria
    Ghana
    Singapore
    Sweden
    New Zealand
    Spain

    What does it say about Costa Rica?


    About our country, the magazine idyllically writes: “Relocating to well-known Costa Rica is not a new idea for anyone who has visited the country (and probably met some friendly expats along the way). But there is a reason for its persistent popularity. Situated between the Pacific and Caribbean coasts, this utopian Central American nation conquers people with volcanoes, cloud forests, and exotic wildlife in the form of sloths, capuchin monkeys, and toucans”.
    It continues: “More than that… is the Pura Vida (“ Pure Life ”) philosophy that sums up living well in this peaceful Spanish-speaking gem. By sweetening the deal, the country offers expats a simple residency program, affordable medical and dental care, a stable democracy, and easy flights to the US from the two international airports”.

    “While the capital, San José, has a remarkable gastronomic and arts scene, expats can head to either coast to enjoy long stretches of undeveloped beaches, seaside towns, surf and yoga classes, neighboring expat communities and commercial enterprises often linked to ecotourism”.

    “If you prioritize a healthy and relaxed lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty with an imperishable fresh factor that is difficult to replicate anywhere else, this could be the place for you”, it concludes.

    More arrivals to the country


    As vaccination campaigns advance in other latitudes, international arrivals begin to increase, according to the records of the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners (DGME). During March, the last month of what is traditionally the peak visitation season, a total of 89,263 travelers arrived in Costa Rica. That number is the highest since the air borders were rehabilitated in August last year.

    During the first quarter of 2021, the country received a total of 206,715 people. That represents a 76% year-on-year decline compared to 862,667 revenues for the same period in 2020.

    According to ICT estimates, a maximum of 1.6 million visitors is expected this year. Last year, the country received only 1,011,912 entries to the country’s airports. This equates to 66% less than in 2019.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      SourceSergio Arce
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleMaría Santana, the Venezuelan Winner of the Oscar for Best Sound in 2021
      Next articlean Astronaut´s Perspective on Searching Meteorites in Antarctica
