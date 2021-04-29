Costa Rica, the Ideal Place in the World Where Americans Would Like Relocating To This 2021

Costa Rica is one of the 10 countries in the world where Americans would go to live this 2021. This is revealed by the most recent list of the prestigious Travel & Leisure magazine in its April issue.

For that the editors of the publication prioritized:

Safety

Political and economic stability

Quality of life

Access to culture

Great outdoor activities

That said, these are the 10 countries and considerations pointed out by Travel & Leisure readers:

Portugal

Costa Rica

South Korea

Canada

Austria

Ghana

Singapore

Sweden

New Zealand

Spain

What does it say about Costa Rica?



About our country, the magazine idyllically writes: “Relocating to well-known Costa Rica is not a new idea for anyone who has visited the country (and probably met some friendly expats along the way). But there is a reason for its persistent popularity. Situated between the Pacific and Caribbean coasts, this utopian Central American nation conquers people with volcanoes, cloud forests, and exotic wildlife in the form of sloths, capuchin monkeys, and toucans”.

It continues: “More than that… is the Pura Vida (“ Pure Life ”) philosophy that sums up living well in this peaceful Spanish-speaking gem. By sweetening the deal, the country offers expats a simple residency program, affordable medical and dental care, a stable democracy, and easy flights to the US from the two international airports”.

“While the capital, San José, has a remarkable gastronomic and arts scene, expats can head to either coast to enjoy long stretches of undeveloped beaches, seaside towns, surf and yoga classes, neighboring expat communities and commercial enterprises often linked to ecotourism”.

“If you prioritize a healthy and relaxed lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty with an imperishable fresh factor that is difficult to replicate anywhere else, this could be the place for you”, it concludes.

More arrivals to the country



As vaccination campaigns advance in other latitudes, international arrivals begin to increase, according to the records of the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners (DGME). During March, the last month of what is traditionally the peak visitation season, a total of 89,263 travelers arrived in Costa Rica. That number is the highest since the air borders were rehabilitated in August last year.

During the first quarter of 2021, the country received a total of 206,715 people. That represents a 76% year-on-year decline compared to 862,667 revenues for the same period in 2020.

According to ICT estimates, a maximum of 1.6 million visitors is expected this year. Last year, the country received only 1,011,912 entries to the country’s airports. This equates to 66% less than in 2019.