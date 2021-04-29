an Astronaut´s Perspective on Searching Meteorites in Antarctica

Please join us this Friday April 30 at 6pm Costa Rica / Mountain time for a webinar with Nicole Lunning.

Nicole is Deputy OSIRIS-REx Curator at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

As a petrologist she investigates the geochemical evolution of extraterrestrial bodies by conducting experiments and studying meteorites, many of which originated from our asteroid belt.

She has had some exciting adventures in Antarctica which she will share in her presentation. The link to register is below as well as a link to a video about Nicole’s work in Antarctica.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkbS_qTafjE&t=2s https://itcr.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8Dx_2BIRSrWLCVMUFuzvPA?fbclid=IwAR2j94jvoZ3o0B86VzdRWVMBX-Zpn6mid1z_I5qOhQlh35NsSxVwYOb4H1Q