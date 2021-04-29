More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Southwest Airline Resumes Flights to Costa Rica in June

    One more option available for coming to the Land of Pure Life

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Southwest Airline Resumes Flights to Costa Rica in June

    More than a year after having stopped its operations in Costa Rica, as a result of the Pandemic, the...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    an Astronaut´s Perspective on Searching Meteorites in Antarctica

    Please join us this Friday April 30 at 6pm Costa Rica / Mountain time for a webinar with Nicole...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica, the Ideal Place in the World Where Americans Would Like Relocating To This 2021

    Costa Rica is one of the 10 countries in the world where Americans would go to live this 2021....
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    More than a year after having stopped its operations in Costa Rica, as a result of the Pandemic, the American low-cost airline Southwest already has a date for its return to the country. In the absence of major setbacks in the next month, Southwest would fly from Houston to Juan Santamaría International Airport as of June 6th.

    This is clear both from the official website of the company and the Aeris operations plan, which is available on its website. This past weekend, the company updated its list of open destinations and includes Costa Rica. At the same time, its reservation system already has enabled at least one direct flight between the William P. Hobby Airport and the Juan Santamaría.

    This flight would be arriving in national territory at 6:15 p.m. m and, for now, it is available from Monday to Sunday. In this way, the airline joins others such as Frontier, United Airlines and Avianca which have announced that they will resume their routes between the United States and Costa Rica. Precisely, said North American country is the main source of travelers who visit the national territory.

    Arrivals increase

    As vaccination campaigns advance in other latitudes, international arrivals begin to increase, according to the records of the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners (DGME). During March, the last month of what is traditionally the peak visitation season, a total of 89,263 travelers arrived in Costa Rica. That number is the highest since the air borders were rehabilitated in August last year.

    During the first quarter of 2021, the country received a total of 206,715 people. That represents a 76% year-on-year decline compared to 862,667 revenues for the same period in 2020.

    According to ICT estimates, a maximum of 1.6 million visitors is expected this year. Last year, the country received only 1,011,912 entries to the country’s airports. This equates to 66% less than in 2019.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )
      SourceMarco Marin
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articlean Astronaut´s Perspective on Searching Meteorites in Antarctica
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      NewsTCRN STAFF -

      Southwest Airline Resumes Flights to Costa Rica in June

      More than a year after having stopped its operations in Costa Rica, as a result of the Pandemic, the...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Costa Rica, the Ideal Place in the World Where Americans Would Like Relocating To This 2021

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Costa Rica is one of the 10 countries in the world where Americans would go to live this 2021. This is revealed by the...
      Read more

      Snakes and Lizards that a Man Tried to Smuggle Out of the Country through Liberia Airport are Seized

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Airport Police call on passengers to avoid the extraction of species from their natural habitats. In this case, seven snakes and six lizards were...
      Read more

      Vaccinated People Can Go Without a Mask Outdoors, With Some Exceptions, According to the CDC

      News TCRN STAFF -
      United States health authorities recommended this week that people vaccinated against COVID-19 who have completed the immunization period can be outdoors without a mask,...
      Read more

      United States, Honduras and Costa Rica, Train Together on Firefighting Techniques

      News TCRN STAFF -
      The 612 Airlift Squadron of the Joint Task Force Bravo (JTF-Bravo) completed a new edition of the Centam Smoke exercise at Soto Cano Air...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »