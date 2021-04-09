Avianca Prepares to Fly Between San José and Miami

Following its recovery plan, Avianca finalizes details to resume its operations between San José de Costa Rica and Miami on July 1st, 2021. The company declared recently in various local media that they seek to re-float by reopening several destinations that stopped operating before the Pandemic and migrate to a lower cost model.

One of its approaches is to reinforce its secondary bases in Central America, such as Guatemala and San José de Costa Rica, which have lost relevance since TACA merged with Avianca.

In fact, the route to Miami from Costa Rica operated until January 2014 with the former LACSA, a subsidiary of TACA. This route is subject to government approval, as stated by the aeronautical regulator. Another route that requested approval from San José is Los Angeles. Although it was declared that they will make a stopover in Guatemala, the flights will be direct.

1,050 seats available weekly



The flights will have a daily frequency and will be operated with Airbus A320 configured with 150 seats, providing a total of 1,050 seats weekly per segment. At the time of writing this note, it is not yet available in the airline’s reservation systems.

Avianca suspended several routes of the old LACSA in the last decade. It had flights from San José to Caracas, Mexico City, Havana, Los Angeles, Miami, Monterrey, New York, several national destinations and others in Central America. Before the Pandemic, it was left with a handful of destinations such as Bogotá, Lima, Panama City, El Salvador and Guatemala.