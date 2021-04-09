More
    “Tito El Bambino” is on Vacation in Costa Rica

    Social Media shows him at the beach and National Theater

    By TCRN STAFF
    Efraín David Fines Nevares, better known in the artistic world as “Tito El Bambino”, is on vacation in Costa Rica. Also called “El Patron” (The Boss) has been in charge of disclosing his stay in the country in a series of posts on his social networks.

    In the images, the Puerto Rican artist is observed in the hot springs of a well-known hotel in La Fortuna. Tito El Bambino has also been seen at the National Theater and at a beach hotel in the Pacific. In fact, from there he uploaded a couple of short videos on his Instagram account

    Artistic Trajectory

    In 2006 Tito El Bambino released his first solo reggaeton album. This work was called Top Of The Line and it went platinum. A year later he released It’s My Time, his second album that featured the hits En la disco, El mambo de las Shorty and La busco.

    In 2019 he released his third album called El Patrón. From this production the song El amor was enormously successful. So much so that it was awarded as the 2010 Latin Song by the ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers). Later came Invincible (with the collaborations of Wisin and Yandel and Daddy Yankee, among others), Invicto, Alta Jerarquia, the theme Me quede con las ganas, Desde Puerto Rico Live and La sociedad del dinero. Other powerful songs by Tito El Bambino are Pega pega, Imaginate,Me acostumbre and Cobrale.

