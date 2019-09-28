Costa Rica is one of the most amazing places for a vacation. Not only that it has a lot of jaw-dropping areas that will make you want to stay there forever, but the place is quite affordable too. Besides, it’s much quieter compared to other tourist destinations – plus, let’s not even talk about how delicious the food is.

But since the whole place is too gorgeous to be true, you may encounter difficulties when it comes to the best place to buy your vacation home. This article will give you a hand.

Playa Chiquita

If you want to spend your time in a small, cute town, try Playa Chiquita. It will be a great place if you want to be close to some of nature’s outstanding spots while having access to nice cafes. You’ll be close to the beach and to many grocery stores, and places to stop and have a drink. Locals will welcome you with open arms.

Playa Danta

Whereas Playa Danta still has room for improvement, it can be a good spot for relaxation and some silence. The place is where the first paddleboarding shop in the country was established, and it also offers you access to the beach. You will definitely not get bored here.

Noevo Arenal

Why not choose something with landscapes you’ll never forget? Nuevo Arenal is one of these places thanks to the Arenal Volcano. You’ll be close to a natural spot, while the town has a lot of bars and restaurants where you can spend your time. In addition, there’s a nice lake, compensating for the distance between this area and the beach.

Esterillos Este

Another great place for a vacation home is Esterillos Este. It’s an ideal place for adventurers, more specifically surfers, fishing lovers, beachcombers and so on. To make things better, the spot is not that expensive either, making it a double-win.

Atenas

Atenas is a small town where people looking for a quiet place can reside. Unlike many other parts of the country, the weather here doesn’t get too hot either. The locals are welcoming, and the place is very peaceful overall. Moreover, you’ll have access to views of the Central Valley, so it’s worth a visit.

Malpais/Santa Teresa

Another peaceful option for people who want to get away from their chaotic schedule is Santa Teresa. The place is secluded, and you’ll surely be able to relax here. Once you buy a house, you’ll enjoy the peace that you don’t have in your home country.

Papagayo

For those who don’t mind a more luxurious place, Papagayo is the way to go. There’s a big number of villas, houses, and condos for sale, thus giving you a big chance to find something that suits your tastes. You will never get bored here – you could go hiking, kayaking, swimming, biking, or many others. Also, there are plenty of restaurants, so don’t worry about this aspect.

Playa Flamingo

Ocean views can make any place better, and Playa Flamingo is no exception. This place is luxurious, yet very peaceful. The silence will let you relax, and in order to make you feel the magic, it has a white sand beach that goes with the beautiful ocean view. Here, you’ll have an active nightlife, as well as restaurants to go to during the day.

Final Thoughts

If you’re interested in Costa Rica real estate, we hope that this article was of help. Hopefully, one of the spots on this list have grabbed your attention, and now you can find the best vacation home for you and your family.



