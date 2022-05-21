Costa Rican Tourism Institute Tries to Attract Tourists Passionate About Adventure

With the “Outdoor Adventure Show” fair in Toronto, Canada, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) works to promote Costa Rica as an adventure tourism destination.

Canada is the second most important North American market for Costa Rica, while adventure tourism is the third reason for visiting the country according to ICT estimates. Due to this, for the institution, the promotion and attraction of this profile of tourists is of great importance.

TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here .

The Institute focused on exposing the multiple adventure activities and in contact with nature that can be carried out in Costa Rica, during its participation in the “Outdoor Adventure Show (OAS)” fair, at the International Center in Toronto, Canada. OAS is Canada’s largest consumer trade show, bringing together buyers and sellers of outdoor adventure products and services.

“Canada is the second country that generates more tourists to Costa Rica after the United States. In 2019, it contributed to the arrival of 234,621 tourists and in the first three months of this year the arrival of 61,349 Canadians by air was reported, so it is important to promote ourselves and offer reliable information about the destination and its attractions, coinciding with the increase in the desire to travel and to have contact with the adventure and nature that Canadians like so much,” said Ireth Rodríguez, head of ICT promotion.

Adventure tourism, a priority

ICT data show that prior to the pandemic, at least 62% of the reasons for visiting Costa Rica corresponded to the desire to experience adventure, making this category the third most important for the country. Among the activities promoted by adventure tourism are canopy, mountain biking, surfing, hiking, tubing and rafting, suspension bridges, canyoning, horseback riding, snorkelling and diving, along with kayaking.

From Canada, the airlines Air Canada, Air Transat, Sunwing and WestJet fly to Juan Santamaría International Airport and Guanacaste Airport, precisely from these cities.