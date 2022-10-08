More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Singapore Super sedes Hong Kong as Asia’s Leading Financial Hub

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Singapore has overtaken Hong Kong as the main financial center in Asia, and ranks third in the world, according to the latest report from the Global Financial Centers Index, one of the reference sources for classifications in this sector, which places New York and London in the top positions.

    Until now, the third global and first Asian financial “hub”, Hong Kong has fallen to fourth place in the latest Global Financial Centers index, published last Thursday, which justifies the decision in the effect of the zero Covid-19 policy marked by Beijing in the former British colony and the exodus of talent produced as a result.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Singapore, on the other hand, which maintained a strict border closure policy until the beginning of this year, and has now reached a situation of virtual normality and openness, has managed to recover from the pandemic and this year expects to receive more than 4 million visitors.

    The Asian city-state is hosting high-profile meetings this year, such as the Shangri-La Dialogue, which took place in June and is the most important defense forum in Asia; the Forbes Global CEO Conference; and the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, which will arrive on the island at the end of the month.

    The Asian country, which rose 3 positions from the previous ranking, has always competed with Hong Kong to be the main regional financial center, something that until recently seemed out of reach, due to the greater power of the Hong Kong stock market and unique access to China offered by the former British colony.

    The Chinese cities of Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen remain among the top ten positions, despite the draconian measures against the Covid-19 pandemic that Beijing still imposes within the country, effectively isolated from the rest of the world.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceRevista Summa
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleLeadership Program in Costa Rica Seeks Migrant, Afro-descendant and Indigenous Women
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Leadership Program in Costa Rica Seeks Migrant, Afro-descendant and Indigenous Women

    The ‘Soy Valentía’ Program in Costa Rica offers young women to learn tools in order to be leaders in their communities. This leadership
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER