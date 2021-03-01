Colorful Animals from Costa Rica will be Featured in a BBC Series

Toucans, red-eyed frogs and macaws are some species of animals of the biodiversity of Costa Rica that will be in the new BBC series called “Life in Color”. These are two specials that the famous presenter Sir David Attenborough, 94, will launch on the British network, starting this Sunday, February 28th.

In Life in Color on the BBC portrays Attenborough’s fascination with colors in the animal kingdom for 70 years. When he was 24 years old, his first program dedicated to nature came out. As reported by the British media, this new program “goes from the spectacular birds of paradise to the tiny frogs, that are essential for biodiversity.” In fact, you will see beautiful zebras, elephants, Bengal tiger, chameleons, an Australian peacock spider and even peacock mantis shrimp from the Great Barrier Reef of the Pacific.

What will be highlighted of Costa Rica?



Sir David Attenborough was in Costa Rica at the end of May last year, according to the most recent records from the Directorate of Migration. The first images of the series revealed by the British press, shows Attenborough was in contact with toucans in the country.

The toucan is a majestic animal that has a long and thick bill, but quite light. Depending on the species, these animals have bright colors: blue, red, green and yellow. And on his chest the colors white, yellow or blue and an orange stripe are common.

Attenborough also saw macaws: an animal with its tail feathers are long and pointed, and its wings are short although its body is large. It has bright red feathers that cover its back, head, and lower tail. It also has a blue color on its wings and lower back, as well as yellow stripes.

Attenborough came into contact with red-eyed frogs. It is a species whose most outstanding characteristic is precisely its eyes. Scientifically known as Agalychnis callidryas, the red eyes of this amphibian have very narrow pupils that extend vertically and create a unique appearance. Although most of these beautiful frogs are bright green in color, there are also those with yellow and blue stripes on their sides. And its limbs are usually orange or red.

Who is Sir David Attenborough?



The famous British naturalist and science popularizer is very well known, especially in the UK.

Millions of people have seen the documentaries about life on Earth that he has written, presented, or narrated with his unmistakable voice.

On September 24th, 94-year-old Attenborough posted on Instagram for the first time in his life. And he reached his record in just four hours. Without having walked the red carpet, played professional soccer or been the head of the Catholic Church, the naturalist became an influencer on a platform dominated by young users.

“Many of them weren’t even born when Attenborough’s first television series, Life on Earth, first aired on the BBC in 1979. “The series was a success and a true turning point, successfully engaging the younger generation in wildlife long before such documentaries became fashionable.

In recent years, David Attenborough has directed his growing activism against climate change to the younger audience. Polls have shown time and again that the so-called Generation Z, as those born after 1997 are known, regard climate change as the most important issue of our time.

“It is their world and it is their tomorrow. I will not be there, they will be, “Attenborough told the BBC. “It is very important that, as it is happening, more and more young people are concerned about this issue, I feel privileged that they hear what an old man like me has to say.” The Attenborough series have been broadcast virtually all over the world in the last four decades