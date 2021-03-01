More
    Costa Rica Presents Commemoration for the Bicentennial of its Independence

    An opportunity for the country to look forward and imagine a better future

    By TCRN STAFF
    The government of Costa Rica presented the program to commemorate the “bicentennial of its independence” and unveiled the restored Act of Independence, which was signed on October 29th, 1821, in Cartago.

    “Commemorating the Bicentennial of our Independence is celebrating that over 200 years we Costa Ricans have dedicated ourselves to building, in freedom, a country that today is an example to the world for the commitment of its people to democracy, peace, solidarity, human rights and the environment”, affirmed the President of the Republic Carlos Alvarado.

    In a presentation ceremony, held at the facilities of the National Archive, together with the Minister of Culture and Youth, Sylvie Durán, the Tico president stressed that this commemoration is also an opportunity to look forward and imagine a better future.

    “A future that we will continue to build in freedom, among all of us, as a new social contract at the height of the new challenges of the times,” he stressed. Alvarado indicated that it is an austere program due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the impact on public finances.

    Many celebrations


    The celebration includes exhibitions, a commemorative coin, special editions of the Costa Rican Post and Social Protection Board, the rescue of recipes inherited from their ancestors, stories of 200 women, a project on Marcus Garvey and an edition of the National Festival of the Arts, among hundreds of other activities.

    A plural Costa Rica


    “The above nurtured from four great pillars, the historical Costa Rica, the healthy, peaceful and supportive Costa Rica, the environmentally responsible and decarbonized Costa Rica and the capable, creative and plural Costa Rica”, added the President. For his part, Minister Durán explained that the current schedule will be enriched during the year with initiatives from citizens, local governments, organizations and entities.

    In addition to the Act of Independence, whose restoration took a year and a half for the experts of the National Archive, during the activity they exhibited other documents of high historical value such as the Pact of Concord of December 1st, 1821, the first provisional Constitution of Costa Rica between 1821 and 1823. Likewise, the commemoration of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Costa Rica was declared of public and national interest.

