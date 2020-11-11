On November 10 of each year, Costa Rica celebrates the school day in Costa Rica, the date on which the achievement and development that free education has had for years are celebrated.

On this date it is very important for Costa Ricans because the development of public education that the country has had is celebrated and commemorated.

When is this celebration established for Costa Ricans?

This date was established in 1972 when by then Rafael Ángel Caderón was in the presidency who was in charge of establishing said celebration.

In addition to commemorating the process through which schools and free and compulsory education have passed,

Also on that date it is remembered when in 1914 the normal school of Costa Rica was created. On this date, emphasis is placed on what the objectives of education are.

Objective of Costa Rican education.

Every inhabitant of the republic has the right to education and the State has the obligation to try to offer it in the widest and most appropriate way.

Costa Rican pride.

If Costa Ricans can be proud of something, it is that in each corner of the country we have at least one school and almost 4,000 public schools that are distributed throughout our territory and it could be said that almost 100% of Elementary age students have access to public school.

This for the country and the world is believed to be one of the best examples.

Costa Rican public education is one of the most valuable treasures that must be cared for today. More than 90% of primary school students study in a public educational center in our country, it is important to remind parents that the education of their children It is primarily your responsibility for what you teach your children mark them for the rest of their lives. So the first school is home.

Education is one of the best rights that must be asserted.

Education is a right of all women and men, as it provides us with “the critical skills and knowledge necessary to become empowered citizens, capable of adapting to change and contributing to society.”

Education is also protected in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and recognized as one of the five basic cultural rights.

Finally, education is a fundamental part for life in society as well as for group coexistence through principles such as companionship and empathy and practices such as collective cooperation.

“Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself”