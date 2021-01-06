More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    2021 will be the Year in which Costa Rica will celebrate its Bicentennial

    After the Pandemic, Costa Rica awaits you with open arms

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    2021 will be the Year in which Costa Rica will celebrate its Bicentennial

    If you need an excuse to visit Costa Rica beyond its rich and paradisiacal natural heritage, here it is:...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Alerts for Volcanic Eruptions on two Caribbean Islands

    Residents of two eastern Caribbean islands have been advised to evacuate their homes after volcanoes that have been quiet...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Tests to Detect COVID-19 through Saliva would arrive in Costa Rica this 2021

    pcr
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    If you need an excuse to visit Costa Rica beyond its rich and paradisiacal natural heritage, here it is: 2021 is the year the country celebrates the bicentennial of its independence. Vaccination has begun and we begin to see the light at the end of the long tunnel that 2020 became on account of COVID-19, a tunnel that still has a few kilometers left that we will travel under restrictions and with a mask on but that will surely pass.

    We already see the light and then the time will come to compensate for so much restriction, so much confinement, so much frustrated travel … what will be your first great trip when good traveling winds begin to blow? We propose you a spectacular destination: Costa Rica.

    A special year

    Costa Rica is always a good idea but in 2021 it will be even more so because it is an important year for the country, it celebrates its bicentennial; It will be the evolution of the COVID-19 Pandemic that sets the tone for the celebrations of this exceptional anniversary but, given that the official date of independence is October 29th and there are months ahead to advance with vaccination and control of the Virus, Costa Ricans are optimistic and are preparing for a year 2021, especially in its last months, with parties and celebrations throughout the country.

    It will be from September 15th when the highlights of the bicentennial festivities begin to take place, more than a month before the exact anniversary, of the date on which Costa Rica gained independence from Guatemala back in 1821, on the 29th of October 1821; The date of September 15th has not been chosen at random, it was the date on which independence was declared although this was not effective until October 29th when the delegates of the Tico peoples met in Carthage to officially declare it.

    Planning still underway

    We still do not have much information about the events, parties and celebrations that will honor the country’s bicentennial, we do know that the most notable will take place in Alajuela, Heredia, San José, Cartago, Ujarraz, Barva and Bagaces among other locations and,

    as the Pandemic subsides in the first part of 2021, we will be learning more data and details because the celebrations will be as spectacular as COVID-19 allows.

    And, beyond this special celebration, it should be remembered that Costa Rica is a paradise, a destination for lovers of sustainable tourism, bird watching, adventure and nature, rural and cultural tourism, sun and beach, of cruises and wellness …

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE Helping transition your life to live anywhere
    Previous articleAlerts for Volcanic Eruptions on two Caribbean Islands
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    2021 will be the Year in which Costa Rica will celebrate its Bicentennial

    If you need an excuse to visit Costa Rica beyond its rich and paradisiacal natural heritage, here it is:...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Tico campaign, invites Canadians to know our land

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Connecting with the essence of life: nature, well-being, culture and adventure, is the invitation that Costa Rica makes to Canadians through the campaign that...
    Read more

    The Famous “Paseo de Navidad” in San José was enjoyed by the Public on December 25th and 26th

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    The organizers of the famous “Paseo de Navidad” in San José met their goal, that is for more families to enjoy this spectacular light...
    Read more

    Christmas Spending in 2020 for Latin America, Festive but Austere

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Talking about consumer behavior during Christmas 2020, it must be analyzed the impact that the Pandemic had on people at work, economic, social and...
    Read more

    What Do You Know About The Spirit Of Christmas?

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    The Spirit of Christmas is a tradition belonging to the Nordic countries and that, for several years, has been adopted in many cultures around...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    And engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica