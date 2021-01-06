Nicaragua presents Costa Rican Tour Operators with its Tourist Offer

In order to promote the diverse tourist offer from the land of lakes and volcanoes to the neighboring country of Costa Rica, last month a virtual presentation of Nicaragua was made to more than 30 Costa Rican businessmen.

This activity was carried out with the collaboration of the tour operator Viajes Colón, who for more than 40 years have promoted tourist packages to Nicaragua, encouraging the development of tourism in the region.

On behalf of the Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism, Intur, Nahiry Silwany, head of the Department of International Promotion, addressed outstanding aspects in the country’s tourism field, such as the implementation of biosafety protocols, the main tourism products and the facilities for air and land between the two countries. The Tico participants were motivated to promote Nicaragua in their sales catalogs.