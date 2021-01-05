More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Alerts for Volcanic Eruptions on two Caribbean Islands

    Authorities caution residents to be on high alert

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Alerts for Volcanic Eruptions on two Caribbean Islands

    Residents of two eastern Caribbean islands have been advised to evacuate their homes after volcanoes that have been quiet...
    Read more
    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    These are the Sanitary Measures for January 2021 in Costa Rica

    The Government of the Republic of Costa Rica reminds citizens of the health measures that operate throughout the country...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    COVID- 19 Vaccination outside the Metropolitan Area begins in Costa Rica on January 11th

    The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) expects that, as of January 11th, the vaccine against COVID-19 will begin...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Residents of two eastern Caribbean islands have been advised to evacuate their homes after volcanoes that have been quiet for decades came to life. Officials issued alerts in the island chain of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, home to more than 100,000 people, as scientists scrambled to study the renewed activity.

    The government raised the alert level to orange for La Soufriere volcano, indicating it could erupt within 24 hours, and recommended that people living nearby leave their homes immediately. La Soufriere began spewing ash along with gas. and steam, in addition to the formation of a new volcanic dome caused by lava reaching the Earth’s surface, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency said. A La Soufriere eruption in 1902 killed more than 1,000 people.

    Authorities on the Caribbean island of Martinique, a French overseas territory, are also observing Mount Pelee volcano after tremors became more frequent last month. In December, authorities issued a yellow alert due to seismic activity below the mountain, the first such alert issued since the volcano last erupted in 1932, Fabrice Fontaine of the Volcanological and Observatory declared.

    Being carefully monitored

    Scientists have said that the simultaneous increase in La Soufriere and Mount Pelee activity is unrelated. According to experts, the activity is evidence that magma lurks underground and seeps to the surface, although scientists still don’t have a very good understanding of what controls how quickly that happens.

    Seventeen of the 19 active volcanoes in the eastern Caribbean are located on 11 islands, with the remaining two underwater near the island of Grenada, including one called Kick ‘Em Jenny that has been active in recent years.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE Helping transition your life to live anywhere
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleThese are the Sanitary Measures for January 2021 in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Alerts for Volcanic Eruptions on two Caribbean Islands

    Residents of two eastern Caribbean islands have been advised to evacuate their homes after volcanoes that have been quiet...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Rain and Cold Will Remain in Costa Rica

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The summer weather will have to wait several more days this end of the year since Costa Rica is still under the influence of...
    Read more

    Costa Rica a Tropical Jewel of the Planet

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    If Costa Rica has something, it is a truly impressive variety of animals. Its tropical forests keep a unique fauna in the world. You...
    Read more

    Cartago Receives Great Artwork from Negus

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The province of Cartago has a new work of art, which aims to create awareness in the population about environmental commitment and care for...
    Read more

    “Hidden cameras” Show the Fauna of Costa Rica in their Natural Environment

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    51 camera traps installed by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), through the Productive Landscapes Project, and the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC)...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    And engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica