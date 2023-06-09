More
    Tax on Air Tickets Will Only Affect National Tourists, Confirms Rodrigo Chaves

    Air tickets will be taxed with the Value Added Tax (VAT)

    By TCRN STAFF
    If you like to go outside the country, without a doubt this news must not have gone down well. As announced, air tickets purchased in Costa Rica will be taxed with the Value Added Tax (VAT).

    This was confirmed by the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves, who last Wednesday assured that the VAT, with which the tickets would be taxed, would only affect the national tourist, that is, the foreigner was saved from it. “The only thing that the Minister (of Finance) proposed is that the flights bought in Costa Rica, not those (bought) in New York, not in London, where our tourists come from; there we cannot even touch them. But that flights originating in Costa Rica pay 13% over 10% of the rate. We cannot charge people who come from Peru”.

    Rate variation

    Such news was expressed by Chaves, in the press conference of the Governing Council when they were talking about the 5 bills of the fiscal agenda that were sent the previous week to the Legislative Assembly, by the Executive Power. On the other hand, if the reduced rate applied to the purchase of international air tickets is eliminated, tickets purchased abroad to travel to Costa Rica, which today pay a preferential rate of 4%, would cancel the general rate of 13 % VAT.

    As for the aforementioned bill, its objective is to repeal the subparagraph of the article of the Value Added Tax Law (VAT), which would eliminate the reduced rate of 4% that is in force until now in the purchase of air tickets, whose origin or destination is Costa Rica.

