Sasha Campbell: Two Decades of Talent and Legacy in Costa Rican National Art

With a special concert, the national singer Sasha Campbell celebrates two decades of career.The appointment is June 17th at the National Theater.The show is titled “20 Years of History”, and is described as a unique night, where the artist wishes to honor many people who have been part of her history, and have been a source of inspiration.It will be a show that will represent the wide path she has traveled at a creative and growth level.

“This show summarizes my evolution, gratitude and changes in my life. It is the beginning of a new stage as an artist and as a person, and I wanted to dedicate it to my family and my mother, who passed away a few days ago. I’m sure we’ll all have an unforgettable night,” Campbell said.

That is why the event will have special guests, including Edín Solís, Luis Ángel Castro, Manuel Monestel, Adrián Goizueta, Ramón Mejía “Perrozompopo”, Miguel Solari, Nakury, Masauko Chipembere, among others.

Campbell will take advantage of the appointment to present her new production “7 Forms of Loneliness”, which compiles the different genres and styles in which she has developed and continues to explore, and contains a great emotional dose and healing through music.

A source of pride

“For us it is a pride to produce an event of this quality, with such an important national artist as Sasha Campbell is. We have always supported local talent, trying to offer them the best resources in each of our events. This gala will not be the exception and we will have a show worthy of being presented at the National Theater and on any stage around the world”, said AsierIsusi, director of AiB Booking & Productions.

Campbell is considered by many to be the first female Costa Rican rapper. She was part of the Natural Vibes group, along with Enrique Castillo and Enoch Samuels, with whom he recorded the song “Welcome to my World”, which was a great success on the HOT 97 station in New York.

Then, in 1999, she was briefly with the Inami vocal group, and performed for the first time at the National Theater, as a guest of the Claroscuro group.In 2003, she formed the Squad group with which she stayed for several years, paving the way and consolidating genres such as R&B, Soul and Hip Hop. A year later, she recorded the production “Soulmate”.

Share the best of her music

“I decided to hold this event at the National Theater, because in this majestic place I began my career as a soloist. 20 years later, returning to that magical stage will be the perfect place to share the best of my music with everyone present,” concluded Campbell.

In 1994 she began her career in another of her passions, the media, she participated in radio stations such as Power 95, Radio Uno, 911 La Radio, and more recently, in Super Radio, with the program “Black Light, Luz Negra”.

Television

On television, she was part of the well-known “Buen Día” space on Channel 7, from 2009 to 2014.Later, she was the presenter of the program “Costa Rica is Así” on Channel 13.

Her multifaceted talent has allowed her to be the first Costa Rican artist to appear as a soloist at the well-known “House of Blues” in Los Angeles, California.There she worked with stylist Toni Sartino (Prince’s stylist), Sharon Gault (Lady Gaga’s makeup artist) and designer Maggie Barry.

In addition, she received classes with Seth Riggs, vocal coach for Prince, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, José José, Madonna, Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand, among others.

Music and gastronomy

In 2018, she participated and won the Discovery Home & Health “A Fuego Rápido” cooking show.This motivated her to launch the virtual program “Soulfood”, which mixes her passion for music and gastronomy.In 2021, she started his space “Vino paraQuedar”, a virtual interview and lifestyle program.