Costa Rica Will Enjoy Incredible Events for the Remainder of 2023

Through a Press Conference, organized by the production companies Costa Vida Presenta (CVP) and AIB Booking and Productions, we were able to learn about the events that will take place in the coming months of 2023.

The purpose of these artistic production companies in Costa Rica is to generate a lot of entertainment for different audiences at a national and international level.Ticket sales for the shows will be announced in the coming weeks by the organizing companies.

The effort of the activities of Costa Vida and AIB also has to do with supporting the Jaguar Foundation; for all advertised events they will be donating $2.00 per ticket sold.

An immersive exhibition

The first event will be from June 15th to July 15th, a month in which Ticos will witness the immersive exhibition of the Renaissance artist Leonardo Da Vinci called “Da Vinci Il Genio”, which deals with holograms, educational videos and immersive experiences so that the assistant observes in an authentic way the steps of this genius recognized in the world.It will be an exploration of Da Vinci’s personal and artistic life through images accompanied by music, light and lots of color.

Where will the event be? In the Oxygen Mall and the public can purchase Tickets now at Passline.com.

20 years of artistic career

Another of the events that can be enjoyed is the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the artistic career of the national singer Sasha Campbel.It will be on June 17th at the National Theater.

First anniversary of Mood Lounge Club

For the month of July, the organization will be together with BantonMúsica to celebrate the 1st anniversary of Mood Lounge Club, known as the most elegant and prestigious in Costa Rica.The production companies are planning to bring several renowned artists for the “After Parties” of the concerts at the club.

Similarly, on July 24th, the GrupoFrontera will arrive in the country for the first time with its tour entitled “El Comienzo”.It should be noted that Frontera is a Mexican group that will sing their songs outside of Mexico and the United States for the first time.

50th anniversary of the Marfil Group

On Saturday, August 5th, a concert will be held for the 50th anniversary of GrupoMarfil, at the Convention Center. Ticos will be able to dance to the most popular songs of the musical group that has left its mark in the country.

Ednita Nazario arrives in Costa Rica

On September 3rd, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter EdnitaNazario will perform once again in the country at the National Theater.

Ticos will dance to the rhythm of the second edition of the Flow Fest

It is confirmed! The second edition of Flow Fest arrives in the country on September 23, so that Tico fans of reggaeton can dance non-stop. It will feature well-known artists who will be announcing soon.

October month of music in the Dangond style

For the month of October, Parque Viva will be filled with the good energy of the Colombian singer, Silvestre Dangond, accompanied by the Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez and Jessi Uribe. Tickets can now be purchased at Publitickets.com.

Mexico comes to the country again

To end the events of 2023, on November 18th, the show of the Mexican musical group Los ÁngelesAzules and the Colombian singer Paola Jara is scheduled, which will take place in Parque Viva.

They will be unique events for all kinds of audiences, both for nationals and tourists, including all tcannothe different artistic tastes. You can not miss them! Each experience will be unforgettable.