    Updated:

    Hike Towards“La Leona Waterfall” in Liberia and Become One with the Nature of the Place

    On the way to Rincón de la Vieja National Park

    By TCRN STAFF
    La Leona is one of the main attractions of Curubandé in Liberia, a tourist place with a lot to offer. The waters of the falls are turquoise, crystal clear and refreshing, suitable for a day of great relaxation. Just 20 minutes from the center of Liberia, in the town of Curubandé and on the way to Rincón la Vieja National Park, is located this hidden but majestic La Leona Waterfall.

    The destination has become one of the most attractive in the area, where it is recommended to schedule at least a couple of days to get to know them all and enjoy them; In addition to being able to later visit the Rincón de la Vieja National Park, and some other waterfalls such as: La Cangreja and Oropéndola, and thus achieve the perfect adventure combo.

    Getting there

    To get to La Leona Waterfall, you need to drive through Liberia and follow the route to the National Park, and take a detour to Curubandé, which is a very safe and highly touristic town, so the treatment for visitors is very pleasant; Upon reaching this place, you must turn left along a gravel road until you find the signs for the falls.

    To carry out the tour you can do it by your own means or through a tour operator, Take into account that regardless of the option you choose, a 4×4 car is necessary to reach the farm without any problem, as this road is in very poor condition.

    About the hike

    According to La Leona Waterfall Adventure Tour, the tour to the waterfall covers a walk of around 4 km (round trip), which offers different landscapes, as well as adventures for all tastes; among them: crossing the river on several occasions, going through caves, canyons, until passing with a rope swimming through the cave where the expected “Leona” is located.

    It should be noted that this walk has a medium to moderate difficulty and lasts approximately 3 hours (depending on the person) round trip.

    What to know about the tour?

    The walk is on unstable ground, with stairs, and some difficult challenges, so it is not suitable for people with mobility problems.If you do not know how to swim, it is necessary to be accompanied by people who do know how to swim to avoid any mishap.

    Comfortable and appropriate clothing is necessary, such as sportswear, closed shoes (forbidden to take the tour in sandals), and wearing a cloth.Extra clothes and shoes are essential, as well as good hydration.

    It is not possible to bring a cooler, alcoholic beverages, drugs, speakers, among other devices that make the walk difficult.It is recommended to bring a waterproof bag to store cell phones or cameras, and some snacks for the road.

    Entrance fee: 5000 colones.

