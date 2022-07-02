The Irresistible Turquoise Blue Pools Of Curubandé

Curubandé is a district about 15 kilometers from Liberia crossed by the Blanco River and the Colorado River, which in various sectors form canyons and landscapes full of beauty. Both rivers are born on the slopes of the Rincón de la Vieja Volcano and that is why the waters of its natural pools have that particular turquoise blue color.

It is better to get to La Pipa, which is the largest pool in Curubandé, in a four-wheel drive vehicle or leave it in the center of town and walk (it is one kilometer away). Don’t worry about bringing more than yourself, because access to the pool is free.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

The water at first feels cold but after swimming for a few minutes the body adjusts to the temperature. The current and bathers have already made some pools and dams with stones that allow you to enjoy the water at different depths, although the main attraction of La Pipa is the rock slide that the current has carved for so many years,

Bathing here is safe, since the depths do not exceed two meters. The place is ideal to spend a relaxed weekend with the family and have a barbecue on the riverbank, as there is plenty of flat space to light a fire and place chairs.

For the more adventurous



Curubandé also has options such as the Colorado River canyon pool, located a kilometer and a half from the entrance on Inter-American Route 1 North towards Curubandé. Although you can walk from La Pipa to the pool of the Colorado River canyon, it is best to travel by vehicle, due to the distance (6 kilometers). The depth of the pool reaches up to six meters and allows the most daring swimmers to jump from a rock 10 meters high.



Typical flavors



We recommend that you park your vehicle before you reach the Colorado River Bridge. The entrance to the pool is on the right if you are coming from Liberia. To end the day with a typical meal and collaborate with the local economy, Curubandé offers that homemade flavor typical of the small towns of Guanacaste.