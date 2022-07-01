Global Personalities Choose Costa Rica as their Favorite Tourist Destination

Entertainment and sports celebrities from all over the world choose Costa Rica as a vacation destination for its majestic landscapes of great biodiversity full of “Pura Vida”

The Central American country has become a privileged place to vacation for recognized personalities in the world such as; Demi Moore, Sharon Stone, Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas, Selena Gomez, George Clooney, Rafa Nadal, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mel Gibson, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, and even The Simpsons.

2022 has not been the exception, there are already several world celebrities who have frequented the country, among which are: Paulina Rubio, Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise, and Imaray Ulloa, among other personalities who have taken advantage of their free time to interact with the beautiful nature that Costa Rica offers its own and visitors with their family and friends.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

A celebrity couple that is seen very often with their children in Costa Rica is Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, the renowned player of the Patriots and the top Brazilian model of Victoria’s Secret, have been seen enjoying various tourist activities, sports, social and cultural that are practiced in the coastal area of ​​the country.

The natural, sporting and cultural beauty of the nation captivated them, which motivated buying a private residence in Santa Teresa some time ago that allows them to come and go frequently to the region, usually, these celebrities are seen on the beach in the mornings when Tom surfs calmly and Gisele practices yoga classes in the town, in addition, she has been invited to participate in talks and fashion events in San José.

Why do celebrities decide to visit Costa Rica?

In recent years, many celebrities have visited our little paradise for its innumerable natural tourist activities that lead them to experience new adventures and open their minds to new sensations; from the excitement of surfing or practicing canopy, to the feeling of joy and peace that the ocean breeze provides, taking advantage of all the benefits they get from the sea in any of the 600 beaches found around the country.

For these reasons and many more, celebrities select the country as a vacation destination because it also allows them to go unnoticed in different recreational places in the national territory without their fans know.

There are several celebrities from the show business who have fallen in love with the Gulf of Papagayo, Santa Teresa, and Mal País in the South Pacific. The remote and secluded Osa Peninsula is a perfect area, as are Dota and Alajuela among other regions of the country.

Reese Witherspoon

One of them is the renowned American artist and film producer, winner of an Oscar for best actress in 2006, Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, who was recently in Costa Rica enjoying a few well-deserved days off and shared with her almost 28 million followers of her Instagram account the personal experiences lived with extraordinary women from the country. In addition, she referred to the delicious food, the “delicious coffee” and the daily walks through nature.

The interpreter of “Legally Blonde”, “Big Little Lies” and “The Morning Show”, owner of her own film production company, actress Witherspoon also joins a long list of celebrities who promote Costa Rica after vacationing in the country during this 2022.

Charlotte Flair

Another famous star of the United States who also recently chose Costa Rica as a tourist place for recreation and entertainment is the professional wrestler, author, and actress Charlotte Flair with her husband, the Mexican wrestler, Manuel Andrade “El Ídolo”. They showed on their social networks how they spent day by day their honeymoon on the paradisiacal beaches of La Fortuna de San Carlos and the Papagayo peninsula surrounded by the magnificent tropical summer climate that identifies the coastal area of ​​the province of Guanacaste.

The Mexican Andrade also showed how they took a plane to go to the Papagayo peninsula. In the video, it is seen that the Queen, as Flair is nicknamed in the ring, was quite afraid to use that means of air transport.

Tom Cruise

The famous American actor Tom Cruise is also another North American film artist who visit the Central American country the most, enchanted by its natural beauty, he has shown various images of his stay in the Pacific of Costa Rica in 2022.

Tom Cruise has visited the country twice this year and has posted images of the marine area of ​​“Los Sueños” on his Instagram account while he was fishing. What few know is that Cruise sometimes visited Costa Rica piloting his plane, a HondaJet registration N77VA with which he enjoys the beautiful landscapes of the Costa Rican Pacific and the Caribbean while enjoying incredible maritime and land tourist adventures in the nation.

The renowned actor Cruise is one of the influential figures of international fame, who joins a long list of movie stars, athletes, and singers visiting Costa Rica or who even making the country a frequent destination for the enjoyment of their well-deserved vacations.