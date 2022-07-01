More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Urgent Actions in Favor of the Oceans are Needed

    Sea level rise and acidification confirm this call

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Despite the many calls and warnings about the impact of greenhouse gas emissions on the planet, the outlook remains critical. In the most recent report on climate change, released by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), urgent action is requested.

    Costa Rica: one of the first nations to protection

    Among the effects that most concerned experts warn about are: greater acidification and the constant melting of sea ice and glaciers. This implies that the sea will continue to rise and the weather conditions will be more and more extreme, as is currently observed.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Despite this critical outlook, we still have an opportunity to reduce the consequences of climate change. To achieve this, it is necessary to join forces and develop actions that have a direct impact. Such is the case with the recent expansion of marine protected areas around Cocos Island. This allowed Costa Rica to become one of the first nations to protect 30% of its land and sea surface, a goal that is expected to be achieved globally in 2030.

    Uniting voices across the oceans

    Within the framework of World Oceans Day which was commemorated this past June 8th, FAICO, Friends of Cocos Island in conjunction with the Cocos Marine Conservation Area (ACMC), call for action to stop deterioration in the health of our seas. Both organizations replicate the call of the United Nations (UN), which asks to Unite The Voices For The Oceans.

    For Alejandra Villalobos, Executive Director of FAICO, the actions and measures must be implemented in the short term. “The oceans are the main source of life, which also stabilizes the climate and accumulates carbon, acting as a gigantic sink for greenhouse gases. The contributions of the oceans are innumerable, let us remember that they also house an unimaginable amount of biodiversity and directly support human well-being,” Villalobos assured.

    For her part, Gina Cuza, director of the ACMC, calls for actions with greater impact and resilience. “Our oceans are the lungs of the planet, an important source of food, health, recreation, and a fundamental part of the balance of all forms of life in the biosphere. Unfortunately, human beings have generated actions that lead to the degradation of marine ecosystems and if they do not make a change, this affectation can be irreversible”, warned Cuza.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleGlobal Personalities Choose Costa Rica as their Favorite Tourist Destination
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Global Personalities Choose Costa Rica as their Favorite Tourist Destination

    Entertainment and sports celebrities from all over the world choose Costa Rica as a vacation destination for its majestic...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER