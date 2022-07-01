More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Passenger Who Was Going from Dallas to Phoenix Ended up in Costa Rica Due to Airline Error

    An American passenger en route from Dallas to Phoenix, Arizona ended his trip in Costa Rica due to airline error.

    By TCRN STAFF
    27
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    According to a note from the ABC 15 media outlet in Arizona, Ronald Campbell, a former pilot who had just undergone heart surgery to place a heart valve, was scheduled to return home, but when he boarded the plane to the Central American territory realized that this was not his flight and that his journey would be lengthened by an unexpected visit to Central American territory.

    The former pilot left Miami for Dallas, where he would board a final flight to Phoenix, but claims to have heard that he was told to speed up, since the flight was about to leave, without knowing that this would not be his destination.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    “So he (the pilot) says, ‘let’s make it better today. The weather is beautiful in Costa Rica.’ I was like, why the hell are you talking about Costa Rica?” Campbell declared to the American media.

    According to information from ABC, the flight operated by the airline American Airlines made a verification error and the passenger boarded a plane that did not belong to him, lengthening his trip back home.

    The airline issued a statement saying “we are investigating what happened and sincerely regret the trouble Mr. Campbell experienced while traveling with us.”

    “We strive to provide a positive experience for every customer and regret that we were unable to meet that goal. We have reached out and will work directly with Mr. Campbell to address his concerns,” American Airlines added.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceRoger Murillo
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleUrgent Actions in Favor of the Oceans are Needed
    Next articleTuna Cup Will Put the Best Anglers to The Test in Marina Bahía Golfito
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Where Do People with Disabilities Have Greater access in Costa Rica?

    Many speak of tourism in order to attract people from other countries, showing biodiversity, gastronomy, the characteristics of local people
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER