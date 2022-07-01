Passenger Who Was Going from Dallas to Phoenix Ended up in Costa Rica Due to Airline Error

According to a note from the ABC 15 media outlet in Arizona, Ronald Campbell, a former pilot who had just undergone heart surgery to place a heart valve, was scheduled to return home, but when he boarded the plane to the Central American territory realized that this was not his flight and that his journey would be lengthened by an unexpected visit to Central American territory.

The former pilot left Miami for Dallas, where he would board a final flight to Phoenix, but claims to have heard that he was told to speed up, since the flight was about to leave, without knowing that this would not be his destination.

“So he (the pilot) says, ‘let’s make it better today. The weather is beautiful in Costa Rica.’ I was like, why the hell are you talking about Costa Rica?” Campbell declared to the American media.

According to information from ABC, the flight operated by the airline American Airlines made a verification error and the passenger boarded a plane that did not belong to him, lengthening his trip back home.

The airline issued a statement saying “we are investigating what happened and sincerely regret the trouble Mr. Campbell experienced while traveling with us.”

“We strive to provide a positive experience for every customer and regret that we were unable to meet that goal. We have reached out and will work directly with Mr. Campbell to address his concerns,” American Airlines added.