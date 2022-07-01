Tuna Cup Will Put the Best Anglers to The Test in Marina Bahía Golfito

Puntarenas, Costa Rica. June 29, 2022. Marina Bahia Golfito will host the Tuna Cup sportfishing tournament on July 15 and 16 this year. The competition will reward the anglers who catch the heaviest yellowfin tuna during the two-day event. The Tuna Cup will take place in the South Pacific area of the country that accumulates the most yellowfin tuna. With a radius of one hundred nautical miles for sport fishing, the waters surrounding Marina Bahia Golfito have large numbers of catch and release fish, including Sailfish, Blue Marlin, Black Marlin, and Striped Marlin. In addition, the area is well known for the abundant bait, providing the best conditions to start the fishing day.”This tournament is a great opportunity to showcase the skills in catching yellowfin tuna and for both professional and amateur anglers to come and learn about the natural wealth of the waters in the South Pacific of Costa Rica,” says Pedro Abdalla, General Director of Marina Bahia Golfito.

The international commercial fleet caught the yellowfin tuna species for a long time. Today, thanks to local and national efforts, it has a 40 nautical mile offshore strip of protection against commercial fishing, and work is already underway to extend it to 80 nautical miles. The goal is to develop and grow the fishing area, thus promoting it as an exceptional area for sport fishing.”This is the second of three annual tournaments planned by Marina Bahia Golfito, and we hope to continue attracting more anglers to this beautiful region,” says Abdalla. A Costa Rican paradise The Golfo Dulce is one of the most biodiverse marine areas in the world and has one of the four tropical fjords on the planet. At this site, recognized by National Geographic as the place “with the most intense biodiversity on the planet,” tourists can enjoy much more than fishing. It is an area where cetaceans such as the humpback whale reproduce and the birthplace of the hammerhead shark. The location has the most significant virgin rainforest in Costa Rica, framed by wildlife refuges and the Corcovado and Piedras Blancas national parks. In addition, Golfito is well known for its conservationist spirit, promoting tourism committed to environmental protection.The entry free per team is $500 + VAT.

Each team will have a maximum of 6 participants. Entries are open until Thursday, July 14,2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Marina Bahia Golfito. The cup will award $15,000 in prizes distributed among the winners of the yellowfin tuna fishing and as a jackpot percentage. For more information about the tournament, you can contact us at: Phone: 506 4080-6090 WhatsApp: +506 85753 000 [email protected]

About Marina Bahia Golfito:

Marina Bahia Golfito has been one of the key players attracting tourism and promoting economic growth in the area, offering all the necessary amenities to receive yachts and superyachts, with docks for boats from 40 to 350 feet in length.In addition, the AMAKA Ocean Living Lodge (oceanfront hotel), La Playa Restaurant,

and PAKA PAKA Beach Bar offer world-class services for those staying on land and those whore main on their boats.The docks are framed by the lush mangroves of the Costa Rican jungle, providing a refuge from Pacific swells and Atlantic hurricanes. It has an on-site fuel supply of up to 300,000 liters of fuel and a dispensing capa This makes it a must city of up to 800 liters per minute. This makes it a must-see destination for anglers, nature lovers, and yachters. Welcome to the paradise of nature and the home of big game sport fishing. Marina Bahia Golfito.