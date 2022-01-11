Corcovado is One of the Ten Greenest Places on Earth

“It is difficult to have a list of the greenest places in the world without a Costa Rica full of tropical forests“, in this way the travel magazine “Travel + Leisure” justifies the inclusion of the Monteverde National Park within its top ten.

The prestigious magazine produced a list of green places worldwide, which help visitors to relieve stress with ecological getaways, through places that have lush landscapes.And on that list of ten greenest places on Earth stands out one of the most recognized National Parks in the world, Corcovado.

Biodiversity

“In this biodiverse National Park, home to some of the only remaining ancient rainforests in Central America, wildlife sightings can include Baird’s tapir, jaguars, sloths and macaws,” says the magazine.It also highlighted the variety of ecosystems, from lowland rainforests to mangroves.